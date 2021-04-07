Orthopedic Software – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Orthopedic Software Market is expected to reach $609.14 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Orthopedic Software Market include Philips Healthcare, NextGen Healthcare, Allscripts, Modernizing Medicine, CareCloud, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, Exscribe Inc., eClinicalWorks, DrChrono, CureMD Healthcare, Materialise NV, Brainlab, Medstrat, Inc., 7D Surgical Inc., Advanced Data Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd. and Merge Healthcare Inc.

Increasing incidence of orthopedic conditions due to the high geriatric population, rising pressure to improve the quality of care and reduce healthcare costs are driving the market growth. However, high cost of surgeries and the absence of healthcare insurance in emerging economies are hampering the growth of the market.

The orthopedic software is software that enables orthopedic physician or surgeon to improvise the way of maintaining the information about treatment procedures and clinical data by efficiently saving time. This software technique helps to enhance medical proficiency in orthopedic surgeries and treatment. It also ensures accurate delivery of information about the medical factors.

Based on the application, the joint replacement segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period as rising incidence of chronic conditions has spurred a corresponding increase in the number of joint surgeries performed and the number of revision surgeries conducted.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of EHRs, government initiatives for the development of the healthcare system, and the growing number of ongoing research activities.

Mode of Deliveries Covered:

• On-Premises Software

• Cloud/Web Based

Product Types Covered:

• Orthopedic Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

• Orthopedic Practice Management

• Orthopedic Digital Templating/Pre-Operative Planning Software

• Orthopedic Electronic Health Record (EHR)

• Orthopedic Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)

Applications Covered:

• Pediatric Assessment

• Orthopedic Surgery

• Joint Replacement

• Fracture and Limb Deformity Management

End Users Covered:

• Surgery Centers

• Independent Orthopedic Clinics

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

