Flexible Plastic Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market is expected to reach $251.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Flexible Plastic Packaging Market include Clondalkin Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Group, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group, Ampac Holdings, LLC, Coveris Holding S.A., Sigma Plastics Group, Amcor Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc, Transcontinental Inc., DS Smith Plc, CCL Industries Inc., Mondi Group plc, Sonoco Products Company, Uflex Ltd., and Winpak Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increased demand in end-use industries, such as food, beverage, cosmetic & personal care, and pharmaceutical, growth in modern retailing, high consumer income, and acceleration in e-commerce activities especially in the emerging economies, increasing health awareness among consumers, and burgeoning popularity of convenient packaging. However, a poor infrastructure facility for recycling is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/flexible-plastic-packaging-market/request-sample

Flexible plastic packaging is one of the fastest-growing segments. of the packaging industry, and it integrates the best qualities of plastic, film, paper and aluminum foil to offer an extensive range of protective properties. It essentially takes the shape of a bag, pouch, liner, or overwrap, or any part of a package whose shape can readily be changed. Such packaging is used for consumer products and in industrial applications, to protect, market, and distribute a variety of products Flexible plastic packaging is considered to be most economical and convenient way to preserve, package, and distribute food & beverages items, pharmaceutical products and various other consumables. This packaging ensures extended shelf life of the products which helps in efficient distribution and reducing losses.

By type, the pouches segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to the increase in the demand for this type across various applications in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care & cosmetic industries. The increase in the demand for pouches can also be attributed to the rise in the demand for processed food packed in pouches, lightweight, and convenient packaging solutions across end-use industries. Pouches have the flexibility of being tailored to offer unique designs, styles, and sizes. The increasing opportunities in the e-commerce and offline retail sectors have resulted in the accelerated demand for flexible plastic pouches for their packaging applications.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/flexible-plastic-packaging-market

On the basis of geography, the APAC region is expected to have considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to improving global economy, expanding working population, rising domestic demand for ready-to-eat & convenience food products. The market for flexible plastic packaging in APAC is growing in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care & cosmetics industries due to the functional properties offered by flexible plastic packaging, such as safety, cost-effectiveness, durability, strength, lightweight, environmental-friendliness, and handling convenience.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/flexible-plastic-packaging-market

Materials Covered:

• Aluminum Foil

• Plastic Films

• Bioplastics

• Other Materials

Types Covered:

• Pouches

• Bags & Sacks

• Rollstocks

• Films and Wraps (Crinkly Wrappers)

• Tubes

• Other Types

Technologies Covered:

• Digital Printing

• Rotogravure

• Flexography

• Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

• Pharma & Healthcare

• Food

• Personal Care & Homecare

• Beverages

• Industrial and Institutional

• Cosmetics & Toiletries

• Dairy Products

• Other Applications

Packaging Types Covered:

• Modified Atmospheric Packaging (MAP)

• General Barrier

• Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/