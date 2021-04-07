Wireless Mesh Networking (WMN) – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Wireless Mesh Networking Market is expected to reach $15.88 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Wireless Mesh Networking Market include Strix Wireless Systems Pvt Ltd., Aruba Networks Inc., Tropos Networks (ABB Group), Zebra Technologies, Qorvus Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Rajant Corporation, Ericsson (BelAir Networks, Inc.), Fluidmesh Networks LLC, Motorola Solutions Inc., Unicom Systems, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Synapse Wireless Inc., Firetide Inc, Ruckus Wireless Inc, and Cambium Networks.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include accelerated usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies in various industries, increased usage of mobile and handset devices along with the rise in suitable technologies used in handsets, growing demand for faster data transmission and better Wi-Fi coverage, and cost benefits offered by wireless mesh technologies. However, vulnerable to security attacks may hinder the market growth.

Wireless Mesh Network (WMN) is a mesh network which is developed through the connection of wireless access points mounted at network location of each user. It consists of a communication network spread out among several wireless mesh nodes, which inter-communicate to share the network across a large geographical area. These network technologies offer a significant advantage over traditional wireless networks as they do not need ethernet cables or any form of physical wiring except for the source node. The wireless mesh network is self-configuring, allowing the integration of new mesh nodes automatically without the need for network administration.

By application, the disaster management and rescue operations segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. The growing number of natural disasters, due to rising temperatures and increasing global warming across the globe are expected to create the need for enhanced rescue operations, which, in turn, projected to fuel the demand for strong wireless communications networks. Furthermore, these networks are also used in the defense & military applications for improving communication among the team and various other departments.

Based on the geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period, owing to the rising number of smart cities development initiatives by various governments to enhance operational efficiency and optimize resources and rapidly developing oil & gas industry in the region. Furthermore, the rising number of smart cities projects across the region, especially in India, China, Malaysia and Vietnam are expected to bolster the market growth in the forthcoming years. The rising investments by the government for improving the wireless communication infrastructure across the region such as availability of free Wi-Fi at railway stations and airports are projected to upsurge the demand for WMNs in the upcoming years.

Radio Frequencies Covered:

• 9 Ghz Band

• 5 GHZ Band

• 4.9 GHz Band

• 2.4 GHz Band

• Sub 1 GHz Band

Architectures Covered:

• Hybrid Wireless Mesh Networks

• Infrastructure Wireless Mesh Networks

• Client Wireless Mesh Networks

• Ad-Hoc Mesh

Components Covered:

• Physical Appliances

• Services

• Product

Verticals Covered:

• Outdoor

• Indoor

Types Covered:

• 802.16 (WiMAX)

• 802.15

• 802.11

Applications Covered:

• Medical Device Connectivity

• Smart Home Networking

• Traffic Management

• Disaster Management and Rescue Operations

• Video Surveillance & Security

• Community Networking

• Video Streaming & Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

• Smart Mobility

• Smart Utilities

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distributor

• Direct Sales

End Users Covered:

• HealthCare

• Oil & Gas

• Hospitality

• Education

• Mining

• Government

• Transportation & Logistics

• Smart Cities and Smart Warehouses

• Defense and Law Enforcement

Routing Protocols Covered:

• Dynamic Source Routing

• Better Approach to Mobile ad hoc Networking

• Ad hoc On-Demand Distance Vector

• Destination-Sequenced Distance-Vector Routing

• Temporally-Ordered Routing Algorithm

• Hybrid Wireless Mesh Protocol

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

