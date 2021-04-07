Electronic Chemicals and Materials – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market is expected to reach $82.97 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market include BASF, Covestro, Linde plc, Merck Group, Solvay, Hitachi Chemical, Ashland Inc., Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Air Liquide Holdings Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman International LLC, KMG Chemicals, Evonik Industries, Bayer AG, and Kanto Chemical.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing demand from the microelectronics and chip manufacturing industries globally, increasing demand for consumer electronics across the world, decreased product price, increasing standard of living with increasing disposable income, and government support in emerging economies coupled with advancements in technology. However, stringent health and environmental regulations regarding certain chemicals and materials is restraining the market growth.

The chemicals and materials used in electronic industry for fabrication of electronic applications such as printed circuit boards, semiconductors, integrated circuits (IC) and other electronic equipment are known as electronic chemicals and materials. These substances are found all the three forms i.e. solid, liquid, and gaseous and basically comprise of silicone, bisphenol, and fluorine among others. Electronic chemicals and materials are essential at various stages to developing and manufacturing wide ranges of electronic components and products. These are used in wafer fabrication and packaging of electronic materials.

By application, the semiconductors segment is likely to witness significant growth over the next eight years, owing to its rising applications in the telecom industry, consumer electronics industry, defense industry, and the automotive & transportation industry. A semiconductor is a solid chemical compound or element which can conduct electricity under certain conditions depending upon the dopants added during the manufacturing process. The semiconductor industry is affected by technological advancements in the electronics industry. Apart from the growing demand for circuit boards and memory chips, upcoming technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to drive the semiconductor industry. Semiconductor devices require proper maintenance for their functionality; hence, certain electronic chemicals and materials are used to clean, etching, polishing, doping, and servicing semiconductors.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is projected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization, presence of numerous electronic device manufacturers in the Asian countries including China, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, rapid growth of the electronics industry worldwide in the past two decades has driven the demand for printed circuit boards in APAC. Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of PCBs. Moreover, an increasing proportion of Chinese semiconductor products; it’s the memory chip market in China, which generated most of the semiconductor industries revenue in the region.

Types Covered:

• Polymers

• Chemicals

• Materials

• Metals

• Gases

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Solid

• Gaseous

End Users Covered:

• Medical Electronics

• Aerospace and Defense Electronics

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive Electronics

• Communication Electronics

• Computer Electronics

• Industrial Electronics

Applications Covered:

• Wafer Fabrication

• Packaging

• Semiconductors

• Memory Disks

• General Metal Finishing

• Photovoltaics

• Displays

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

