Telepresence Robot – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Telepresence Robot Market is expected to reach $606.06 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Telepresence Robot Market include Amy Robotics, Anybots, Ava Robotics Inc., Double Robotics Inc., Endurance Robots, Inbot Technology, Intouch Technologies, Mantaro Networks, Qihan Technology, Suitable Technologies, Superdroid Robots, VGo Communications Inc., Wicron Company, and Xandex Inc.

Rising advancement in the robotic technology, enhanced operational efficiency in enterprises, and growing demand from the healthcare industry are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of secure communication, common protocols and technical complexities are hampering the market growth.

A telepresence robot is a device that helps the virtual presence of a human at work. It is also known as skype on wheels, the type of electronic device having wheels and is controlled by a remote which has wireless internet connectivity. These robots are remotely monitored autonomous robots and are equipped with a smartphone or motorized desktop stands that are connected to a camera or a monitor. The robots use high-speed internet connectivity for multimedia applications. The telepresence robot is assistive technology and can also be controlled by tablets, computers, or smartphones.

Based on application, the healthcare segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing technological advancement in the healthcare industry, which involves remote patient monitoring by using digital technologies, such as video conferencing tools, while fostering remote interaction of patients and the healthcare providers. Telepresence robotics aids in remote monitoring of patients in rural hospital settings where a medical specialist is physically unavailable and the robot can be deployed to connect the patient with the healthcare provider.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of the defined regulations, higher purchasing power, and the readiness of the end-user industry for upgrading the experience. Furthermore, educational institutions, such as schools in the region, are promptly using technological products to enhance and improve the learning experience of the students. This has also helped in making the regional market enjoy the dominant share in this market.

Products Covered:

• Stationary

• Mobile

Types Covered:

• Android

• iPhone Operating System (iOS)

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

Applications Covered:

• Education

• Healthcare and Medical

• Enterprise

• Homecare

• Security

• Business

• Manufacturing

• Personal

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

