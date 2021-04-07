Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market include AIXTRON, Applied Materials, Inc, ASM International, CVD Equipment Corporation, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc, IHI Corporation, Jusung Engineering Co., Ltd, LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, Mustang Vacuum Systems, Oxford Instruments, Plasma-Therm, Tokyo Electron Limited, and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Increasing demand for electronics among population, rising investment in semiconductor equipment, and technological advancement and development in CVD equipment are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as availability of substitute technologies and high investment cost are hampering the market growth.

Chemical vapor deposition is a chemical progression utilized for the production of high-performance high purity solid materials. It includes a deposition process of a high performance thin solid coating, fibers, powders, and monolithic components over metal or plastic surfaces of numerous products. Many precursors/materials are deposited in solid form on the surface and the choice of precursor depends upon the type of application for which the deposition film is made. This technology further has been categorized into a plasma enhanced (PECVD), combustion (CCVD), and hot-wire chemical vapor deposition (HWCVD).

Based on category, the materials segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for optical, electronics, medical equipment, and industrial applications of advanced mono-structured coatings as tooling, high-speed machining, and magnetic storage devices. There are types of precursors for the CVD material process, which are used depending upon the time of application.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing economies, rapid urbanization, burgeoning electronic products manufacturing ecosphere. Semiconductors, medical equipment, data storage & solar devices are the major end-use sectors driving this regional market. Also, a well-established electronics manufacturing base in China, Taiwan, and South Korea shall provide further impetus for market growth. Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines are also witnessing rapid economic growth and offer a lucrative opportunity for CVD technology licensors.

Categories Covered:

• Equipment

• Materials

• Services

Products Covered:

• Atmospheric-Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition

• Density-Plasma Chemical Vapor Deposition

• Low-Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition

• Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition

• Thermal Chemical Vapor Deposition

Technologies Covered:

• Atomic Layer CVD

• Laser Induced CVD

• Organometallic CVD

• Plasma Enhanced CVD

• Plasma Assisted CVD

Applications Covered:

• Catalysis

• Coatings

• Electronics

• Packaging

• Textile

End Users Covered:

• Memory

• Foundry (Pure-Play)

• Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM)

• Logic

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

