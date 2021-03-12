How satellite imagery is aiding precision agriculture to move to new heights

Since the first space study, experts keep inventing ways that space study can improve people’s lives. From Indian crop insurers to Australian dairy farms, satellite imagery is doing wonders. With the blending of geospatial data and innovative solutions, global agriculture is becoming smarter and more sustainable.

Using satellite imagery in the agriculture ministry is not a new technology since organizations have been using space images to invent sustainable land use since 1972. However, for a long time, what these studies could help in the Agriculture settings was limited. Why not when there are problems with resolving the images and

https://primefeed.in/