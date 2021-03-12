Xpeng, a Chinese electric vehicle producer, expects ‘significant momentum’ in March

Xpeng (XPEV), a China-based EV-maker, sees little in its market to guarantee the stock’s current 35% sales. Brian Gu, who serves as the Xpeng President and Vice Chairman, told Yahoo Finance that they see great traction in March, adding in deliveries continues the momentum. They also added to say that the momentum continues in deliveries Xpeng said on Monday that revenue increased by 345.5 percent year-over-year to RMB 2,851.4 million.

The total number of deliveries rose by 302.9 percent to 12,964 units. As vehicle margins increased, Xpeng posted an RMB 787.4 million loss, down from RMB 1,097.1 million the

