Space satellites provide photos of deadly eruptions from Mount Etna

Earth-orbiting satellites have provided images of Mount Etna spewing lava across Sicily. The incident has been taking place for weeks. Etna is an active volcano mountain in the whole of Europe, and its exposure to eruption started in 2011. the recent series of eruptions began on February 16, 2021. On that date, a volcano was seen erupting, again another series took place after two days, and the last one on February 23, 2021. Fountains of lava could be seen shooting high into the sky, reaching a height of 0.7 kilometers higher than the previous one. Later in the month,

https://primefeed.in/