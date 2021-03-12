North East receives £367,000 from the space innovation program

The government has funded an innovative project involving the Country Durham manufacturer and Northumbria University to help carry out innovative space technologies. Last year December, the government had announced that it would use National Space Innovation to invest about £8 million into 21projects based in the United Kingdom.

Isocom Ltd has received funds worth £367,000 to help carry out its project in Peterlee and Northumbria University, where CubeSats mini-satellites will be developed. The satellites will move around the globe and transmit signals that are 100 faster than the present ones.

The organizations’ projects aim to develop a commercially available

