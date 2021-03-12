UK offshore energy requires better coordination

According to a recent report released by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), a more advanced policy for the set of United Kingdom offshore energy networks had to be put into consideration. The call will help to prevent overcrowding in the sea.

Elaine Greig, renewable Consulting Group Director and IET energy policy board associate, stated that seas around the UK are vital resources. However, offshore energy market is small and under high demand for both consumption and security. The marine environment is a vital asset to the UK; however, it is in greater danger of being overcrowded if

