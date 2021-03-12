Scientists partner to study advanced batteries utilizing neutron diffraction

As the planet ventures into the clean energy sector, the power storage utilities must improve to transition. The CBI (Consortium for Battery Innovation) recently launched a European-based study project. It is a neutron diffraction project which aims to improve batteries for energy storage. The CBI is working alongside EU-based battery company Exide technologies and the INMA for fast and excellent results. This research is fully-funded by CBI and aims to improve energy storage as experts figure out ways to deal with extreme weather conditions with renewable energy.

It involves a high-tech test that gives images of the crystal structure

