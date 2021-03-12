Space Foundation collaborates with Noosphere Venture Partners for a three-year initiative to support the yearly International Student Art competition

A Colorado-based non-profit organization, Space Foundation, has announced a three-year deal with Noosphere Venture Partners, a California financial services and asset management firm, to support the former’s annual International Student Art Contest. The competition attracts students worldwide who submit their art based on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Students aged between three and eighteen years from nations such as Japan, United States, United Arab Emirates, China, India, and Malaysia have participated in this tournament, which kicked off in 2011. This contest equips students with creative and critical thinking skills and allows them to showcase and explore their talents

