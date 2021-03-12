The argued renewable energy bill has transcended to the Indiana Senate

The Indiana legislators are facing a dilemma between siding with the wind and solar farms or considering the property rights and the rights of neighbors. Nevertheless, the legislators have expressed the difference in opinion concerning this matter, making the proposal stalled in the Indiana House of Representatives.

The developer of the bill, State Rep. Ed Soliday, stated that if the bill doesn’t go through the legislation stage, then people are going to pay more for electricity since the investors and business people are hopeful that renewables can minimize these costs. The bill supports the development of wind and solar

https://primefeed.in/