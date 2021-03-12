Vineyard Wind receives BOEM final environmental impact statement

President Biden has been working on clean energy since he entered the White House. He has a clean energy target to have 100% renewables in the United States by 2035. However, he has faced political problems since various state leaders have their opinions on the matter. Later, Texas’s blackout issue and multiple media personalities instilling fear in the people led to public panic on the renewable energy transition. Some claimed that America is not ready for this change. However, the recent announcement is a new dawn for America after BOEM’s final environmental impact statement.

This statement depicts the Vineyard

https://primefeed.in/