Three amendments to the regulatory framework for renewable energy might safeguard humanity in the future

The reduced travels engineered by the spread of the coronavirus will create a temporary solution to the increasing global temperatures. The Inter-Governmental Panel’s projection on Climate Change (IPCC) that average temperatures will increase by 1.5 ºC from the normal levels by 2030 is likely to come true if the international community deploys no feasible strategies.

The international community has just penned a death warrant to humanity by failing to implement the strategies indicated in this cap since the rising sea levels, and catastrophic cyclones in the tropics might become the order of the day in the future. This average

https://primefeed.in/