Rikers Island might turn into an ecosystem supporting renewable energy and storage technology

New York City plans on utilizing Rikers Island to study and establish renewable energy production and battery energy storage technology. This place was initially the main prison complex before the Renewables Rikers Act shifted the ownership of the piece from the Department of Corrections (DOC) to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services. Mayor Bill de Blasio participated in this process. He explained that the island is being converted to better utilization by generating more renewable energy to sustain the city. The Act calls for the prison complex’s closure and invites renewable energy developers to explore the island.

