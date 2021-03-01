Global e-cigarette Market 2015-2026, Size, Trend, Forecast 2027 With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin

World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.

Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.

XYZResearch’s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of e-cigarette Market by XYZResearch Include

China

EU

North America

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in e-cigarette Market?

blu eCigs

Njoy

V2

International Vaporgroup

Vapor corp

Electronic Cigarette International Group

Hangsen

FirstUnion

Shenzhen Jieshibo Technology

Innokin

Kimree

Philip Morris International

Healthier Choices Management Corp

MCIG

ITC Limited

Altria Group

Reynolds American

Japan Tobacco

Cloudcig

Imperial Brands

…

Major Type of e-cigarette Covered in XYZResearch report:

Disposable

Rechargeable

Modular Devices

Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market

Vape Shops

Online Supermarkets

Tobacconists

Others

Table of Contents

Global E-cigarette Market 2015-2026, With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin

1 Market Scope

2 Regional Market Analysis

3 Global E-cigarette Market Assessment by Segment

4 Global E-cigarette Market Assessment by Regions

5 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

6 Competitive Landscape

7 E-cigarette Competitive Analysis

8 Conclusion

