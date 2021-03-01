Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market 2015-2026, Size, Trend,Forecast 2027 With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin

World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.
Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.
XYZResearch’s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.
Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Cocoa & Chocolate Market by XYZResearch Include
China
EU
North America
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
South America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Cocoa & Chocolate Market?
Barry Callebaut
Cargill
Nestle SA
Mars
Hershey
Blommer Chocolate Company
FUJI OIL
Puratos
Cémoi
Irca
Foley’s Candies LP
Olam
Kerry Group
Guittard
Ferrero
Ghirardelli
Alpezzi Chocolate
Valrhona
Republica Del Cacao
TCHO
…
Major Type of Cocoa & Chocolate Covered in XYZResearch report:
Cocoa
Chocolate
Application Segments Covered in XYZResearch Market
Confectionery
Food & Beverage
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Table of Contents
Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market 2015-2026, With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin
1 Market Scope
2 Regional Market Analysis
3 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Assessment by Segment
4 Global Cocoa & Chocolate Market Assessment by Regions
5 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)
6 Competitive Landscape
7 Cocoa & Chocolate Competitive Analysis
8 Conclusion
