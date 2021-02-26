Science Fiction: Review for ‘Into the Sun’ – WSJJ

Ever since H.G. Wells’ “Battle of the Worlds” back in 1897, there have been two elements of alien invasion stories: there is the invasion itself, and then there is the fightback. The challenge for writers is that you have to show the military forces of the World to be incompetent in order to make the invasion look unstoppable, and then you have to think up something completely unforeseen that changes the tide. Wells got away with bacteria, which had little protection from the invaders. In their 1985 novel “Footfall,” Larry Niven and Jerry Pournelle came up with an atom-bomb-powered spacecraft designed on the advice of a group of science fiction authors.

“There were two things in David Weber’s “Out of the Dark” (2010) that the attacking Shongairi had not negotiated for. One was the pace of technological advancement for humans. The Shongairi were expecting steam power and muskets, not jets and tanks from warriors. Still, they were able to deal with their guns. What they did not know was that, in addition to humans, there was another intelligent race on Earth: vampires. The invaders were doomed as soon as those bloodsuckers entered the war.

The Shongairi, however, were only a subordinate race, operating on the orders of the Interstellar Hegemony of the Thousand Worlds, still bent on the neutralization of humanity. The sequel by Mr. Weber, “Into the Sun” (Tor, 511 pp, $28.99), written with Chris Kennedy, features a familiar survival scenario as small communities struggle to remain alive after the devastation of the cities and infrastructure of the Planet by the Shongairi. The survivors re-engineer captured equipment in their attempt to rebuild, enabling them to use counter-gravity, low-energy nuclear reactors, and construction robots.

One thing is restoration, another thing is vengeance. A party of humans and vampires ventures out into the stars to hunt for allies in order to take the war to the Hegemony. They fly in a spaceship fitted with railguns and “Heinlein suits,” which render individual infantry soldiers an army of their own, a tribute to the history of science fiction.

Mr. Weber and Mr. Kennedy are the new masters of military science fiction, so much so that we can hope that if we’re ever attacked from space, they will be commissioned to prepare the fightback. With fantasy, they’re heavy on tech and imaginative, and obviously they plan to continue the tale. “To borrow the last lines of the invasion story “The Puppet Masters” by Robert Heinlein in 1951: “Free men are coming to kill you! Since then, Sci-fi has moved on a lot, even though the fundamental trend remains the same.

Quantum computing, we are told, will be the next major techno-shock, and the world-hegemon will become the nation that takes the lead in it. But what if sinister actors were the first to master technology? Networks, overwhelm grids, keep countries to ransom, and access all secrets would be able to take over. At the beginning of “The Minders” by John Marrs (Berkley, 402 pages, $17), it was already happening. “A party calling itself the “Collective,” behaving in a “ethical” spirit

Hacktivism has sabotaged the driverless car network in the United Kingdom, causing thousands of deaths, and the government knows that’s just the beginning.

How to shield the sensitive information of the nation? Take it offline and send the data chips to a fleet of driverless trucks all over the country? That has already lost. So the aim is to code into DNA all the data of the nation and implant it into human brains. That’s going to make the UK absolutely unhackable, or so the analysts are telling the prime minister.

The problem is that people with an uncommon type of synaesthesia are the only individuals whose brains are appropriate for this, so you have a very limited pool of applicants. Worse, all the five people who fit the criteria better are all individuals who would flunk the first interview in any standard training program.

– of these “minders” would have access to the information that they store. Charlie, for one, from a long way ago, is a conspiracy theorist, and now he learns the true truth about multiple conspiracies. Sinéad, who seeks to escape from a manipulating husband, learns the truth about her past trauma and why a cover-up has occurred. On the certification exam, one of the five minders cheated, so there is a rogue among them, maybe even a traitor.

Mr. Marrs produces a series of mysteries, discoveries, and cliffhangers by dividing the narration between five characters. If “The Minders” has a unifying theme, it’s risky to think that you can rely on super-technology. One of them feels sorry for the Prime Minister. Perhaps he was going to tell his advisors that it was time to go back to pencil and paper.

“The “Ring Shout” (Tor, 185 pages, $19.99) by P. Djèlí Clark is set in Macon, Ga., in 1922, and the Ku Klux Klan is marching. But there are items that are not human beneath the robes and the hoods: six eyes, flesh that opens dozens of tiny mouths, retractile claws. The monsters do not avoid dog meat for sustenance, which is what the book’s heroines Maryse, Sadie and Chef are baiting their monster traps with.

These beings, are they aliens? Are they caused by an infection that mutates into hate? Perhaps they are the result of some home-grown conspiracy, indicated by the re-release of the 1915 movie “The Birth of a Country,” which powered the Old South’s whole “Lost Cause” vision.

It is worse than all of that, as Maryse works out painfully. The secret forms of resistance that evolved in the centuries of slavery, including the Screams, triumphal religious ceremonies in which participants travel in a circle, support her a great deal. Maryse is also wielding a sword steeped in ancestral influence. The thing is, the devils have their own subversion strategies.

The novel flirts with hate and greed allegories, just as echoes of far simpler sci-fi plotting are stirred up. It is reinvigorated by quotes collected by scholars from forgotten voices of the past, often in Gullah. One thing is for sure: in Georgia, “Ring Shout” is not even about 1922. Look forward to the present and the present.

