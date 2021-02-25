Global Crop Protection 2021 Industry, Market Growth, Analysis, Trend and Forecast to 2027

Crop Protection Market 2021-2027

This global study of the Crop Protection market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Crop Protection industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Crop Protection Industry 2021 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Crop Protection market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, revenue and technologies, key trends, market drivers, price, cost structure, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, and 2027 forecast.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crop Protection in Global, including the following market information:

Global Crop Protection Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Crop Protection market was valued at 72380 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 91470 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Fusion Market Research has surveyed the Crop Protection companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Crop Protection Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Crop Protection Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Syngenta

Bayer (Monsanto)

BASF

Corteva Agriscience

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

Sumitomo Chemical

UPL

Arysta Lifescience

Wynca Chemical

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Huapont

Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology

Kumiai Chemical

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

Sanonda Group

Rallis India

Total Market by Segment:

Global Crop Protection Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Crop Protection Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Insecticide

Fungicide

Herbicide

Molluscicide

Others

China Crop Protection Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Crop Protection Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turfs & Ornamentals

Others

Global Crop Protection Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Crop Protection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

2 Global Crop Protection Overall Market Size

3 Company Landscape

4 Sights by Product

5 Sights by Application

6 Sights by Region

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

8 Global Crop Protection Production Capacity, Analysis

9 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

10 Crop Protection Supply Chain Analysis

11 Conclusion

12 Appendix

Continue…

