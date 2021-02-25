Animal Feed Ingredients Market 2021 | Global Trends, Future Growth, Industry Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Animal Feed Ingredients Market 2021-2027

Description

This global study of the Animal Feed Ingredients market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Animal Feed Ingredients industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Animal Feed Ingredients Industry 2021 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Animal Feed Ingredients market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, revenue and technologies, key trends, market drivers, price, cost structure, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, and 2027 forecast.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Feed Ingredients in global, including the following market information:

Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M MT)

Global top five Animal Feed Ingredients companies in 2020 (%)

The global Animal Feed Ingredients market was valued at 357680 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 400560 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

Fusion Market Research has surveyed the Animal Feed Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Animal Feed Ingredients revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Animal Feed Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Animal Feed Ingredients sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M MT)

Key companies Animal Feed Ingredients sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

ADM

COFCO

Bunge

Louis Dreyfus

Wilmar International

China Grain Reserves Corporation

Beidahuang Group

Marubeni Corporation

ZEN-NOH

Glencore Agriculture

Ingredion Incorporated

Total Market by Segment:

Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Corn

Soybean Meal

Wheat

Fishmeal

Others

Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Chickens

Pigs

Cattle

Fish

Other

Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

2 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Overall Market Size

3 Company Landscape

4 Sights by Product

5 Sights by Application

6 Sights by Region

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

8 Global Animal Feed Ingredients Production Capacity, Analysis

9 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

10 Animal Feed Ingredients Supply Chain Analysis

11 Conclusion

12 Appendix

Continue…

