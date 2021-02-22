Automatic Door Market 2021 – Global Automatic Door Market 2021 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2027Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2027

Automatic Door Market 2021-2027

This global study of the Automatic Door market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Automatic Door industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Automatic Door Industry 2021 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Automatic Door market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, revenue and technologies, key trends, market drivers, price, cost structure, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, and 2027 forecast.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Door in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Door Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Automatic Door Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Unit)

Global top five Automatic Door companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automatic Door market was valued at 4515.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4834.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

Fusion Market Research has surveyed the Automatic Door manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Door Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Automatic Door Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Sliding Door

Revolving Door

Swing Door

Folding Door

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Door revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Door revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Automatic Door sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Unit)

Key companies Automatic Door sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stanley

Dorma

Assa Abloy

Nabtesco

Record

Boon Edam

Horton Automatics

Panasonic

Geze

Tormax

ERREKA

Portalp

Grupsa

Dream

DSS Automatic Doors

ADSF

RUBEK

Auto Ingress

KBB

Ningbo Ownic

Shanghai PAD

Deper

Sane Boon

Meibisheng

DBJR

Global Automatic Door Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Automatic Door Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Hospital

Airports

Retail Store

Hotels

Office Building

Business Center

Super Market

Others

Global Automatic Door Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Automatic Door Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

2 Global Automatic Door Overall Market Size

3 Company Landscape

4 Sights by Product

5 Sights by Application

6 Sights by Region

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

8 Global Automatic Door Production Capacity, Analysis

9 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

10 Automatic Door Supply Chain Analysis

11 Conclusion

12 Appendix

Continue…

