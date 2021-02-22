Automatic Door Market 2021 – Global Automatic Door Market 2021 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2027Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2027

Automatic Door Market 2021-2027
This global study of the Automatic Door market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Automatic Door industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Automatic Door Industry 2021 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Automatic Door market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, revenue and technologies, key trends, market drivers, price, cost structure, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, and 2027 forecast.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Door in global, including the following market information:
Global Automatic Door Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Automatic Door Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Unit)
Global top five Automatic Door companies in 2020 (%)
The global Automatic Door market was valued at 4515.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4834.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.
Fusion Market Research has surveyed the Automatic Door manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automatic Door Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Automatic Door Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Sliding Door
Revolving Door
Swing Door
Folding Door
Other
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automatic Door revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automatic Door revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Automatic Door sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Unit)
Key companies Automatic Door sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stanley
Dorma
Assa Abloy
Nabtesco
Record
Boon Edam
Horton Automatics
Panasonic
Geze
Tormax
ERREKA
Portalp
Grupsa
Dream
DSS Automatic Doors
ADSF
RUBEK
Auto Ingress
KBB
Ningbo Ownic
Shanghai PAD
Deper
Sane Boon
Meibisheng
DBJR
Global Automatic Door Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Automatic Door Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Hospital
Airports
Retail Store
Hotels
Office Building
Business Center
Super Market
Others
Global Automatic Door Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Automatic Door Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
2 Global Automatic Door Overall Market Size
3 Company Landscape
4 Sights by Product
5 Sights by Application
6 Sights by Region
7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
8 Global Automatic Door Production Capacity, Analysis
9 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
10 Automatic Door Supply Chain Analysis
11 Conclusion
12 Appendix
Continue…
