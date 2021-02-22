Global Indium Market 2021 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2027

Indium Market 2021-2027

This global study of the Indium market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Indium industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Indium Industry 2021 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Indium market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, revenue and technologies, key trends, market drivers, price, cost structure, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, and 2027 forecast.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Indium in global, including the following market information:

Global Indium Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Indium Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

Global top five Indium companies in 2020 (%)

The global Indium market was valued at 479.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 556.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Fusion Market Research has surveyed the Indium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Indium Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Indium Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Primary Indium

Secondary Indium

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Indium revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Indium revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Indium sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Indium sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Korea Zinc

Dowa

Asahi Holdings

Teck

Umicore

Nyrstar

YoungPoong

PPM Pure Metals GmbH

Doe Run

China Germanium

Guangxi Debang

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

Huludao Zinc Industry

China Tin Group

GreenNovo

Yuguang Gold and Lead

Zhuzhou Keneng

Global Indium Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Indium Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

ITO

Semiconductor

Solder and Alloys

Other

Global Indium Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Indium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

2 Global Indium Overall Market Size

3 Company Landscape

4 Sights by Product

5 Sights by Application

6 Sights by Region

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

8 Global Indium Production Capacity, Analysis

9 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

10 Indium Supply Chain Analysis

11 Conclusion

12 Appendix

Continue…

