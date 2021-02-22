Non-Woven Fabric Market 2021 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2027

Non-Woven Fabric Market 2021-2027

Description

This global study of the Non-Woven Fabric market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Non-Woven Fabric industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Non-Woven Fabric Industry 2021 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Non-Woven Fabric market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, revenue and technologies, key trends, market drivers, price, cost structure, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, and 2027 forecast.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Woven Fabric in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Non-Woven Fabric companies in 2020 (%)

The global Non-Woven Fabric market was valued at 32120 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 35050 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

Fusion Market Research has surveyed the Non-Woven Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Spunlace

Needle Punch

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Woven Fabric revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Woven Fabric revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Non-Woven Fabric sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Non-Woven Fabric sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AVINTIV

Freudenberg

DowDuPont

Ahlstrom

Kimberly-Clark

Fitesa

Glatfelter

Johns Manville

Low & Bonar

Georgia-Pacific

Lydall

Avgol

Hollingsworth & Vose

Toray

First Quality

Fibertex

PEGAS

Asahi Kasei

Mitsui

Kingsafe Group

Dalian Ruiguang Group

Huifeng Nonwoven

Beautiful Nonwoven

Jinsheng Huihuang

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Hygiene

Construction

Filtration

Automotive

Others

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

2 Global Non-Woven Fabric Overall Market Size

3 Company Landscape

4 Sights by Product

5 Sights by Application

6 Sights by Region

7 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

8 Global Non-Woven Fabric Production Capacity, Analysis

9 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

10 Non-Woven Fabric Supply Chain Analysis

11 Conclusion

12 Appendix

Continue…

