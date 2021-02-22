Global Smart Office Market to Reach $ 1768.9 million with 12.4% CAGR Forecast to 2027

Smart Office Market 2021-2027

This global study of the Smart Office market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Smart Office industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Smart Office Industry 2021 Global Market Research report presents an in-depth analysis of the Smart Office market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, marketplace expanding, technological innovations, revenue and technologies, key trends, market drivers, price, cost structure, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, and 2027 forecast.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Office in Global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Office Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Smart Office market was valued at 1106.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1768.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Fusion Market Research has surveyed the Smart Office companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Office Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Smart Office Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Lighting Controls

HVAC Control Systems

Audio–Video Conferencing Systems

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Smart Office Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Smart Office Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Siemens AG

SMART Technologies ULC

Johnson Controls

Cisco Systems

Honeywell

Crestron Electronics

ABB Ltd

Guangzhou Shiyuan

Google

Philips Lighting

Coor

Schneider Electric SA

Lutron Electronics

Anoto Group

Timeular

China Smart Office Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Smart Office Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Others

Global Smart Office Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Smart Office Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

