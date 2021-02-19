Global Low Fat Dairy Products Market To Be Driven By Increasing Prevalence Of Diseases Like Obesity And Rising Awareness For The Health Benefits Of Consuming Low-Fat Dairy Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Low Fat Dairy Product Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global low fat dairy products market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, distribution channel, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary @https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/low-fat-dairy-products-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%
The market for low fat dairy products has seen substantial growth due to factors such as rising awareness for the health benefits and increasing prevalence of diseases like obesity across the globe caused due to the consumption of regular milk. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the low fat dairy products market. Health experts also suggest that low-fat dairy products be eaten during pregnancy in order to fulfill the nutritional requirements of calcium, vitamins and minerals, which are essential for the health of both mothers and fetuses. In addition, the rising focus on investing in R&D activities in the dairy industry is boosting new product technologies and product improvements, resulting in indirect support for low-fat dairy products. Moreover, the growing demand in the food industry for low-fat yogurt and other fat-free products is encouraging the growth of the low-fat dairy industry.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Items made from milk but with less fat content are referred to as low fat dairy products. Low-fat milk products include, but are not limited to, cheese, skim milk, ice cream and yogurt. The taste, flavor and texture of these products are similar to that of dairy products made from whole milk. These are prepared, along with microbes and pathogens, through a centrifugal process involving the separation of fat from milk.
Explore the full report @https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/low-fat-dairy-products-market
Based on the type, the industry is divided into:
- Low Fat Butter
- Low Fat Cheese
- Low Fat Yoghurt
- Low Fat Ice Cream
- Reduced Fat Margarine
- Fat Free Condensed Milk
- Skimmed Milk
Based on the distribution channel, the industry is divided into:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Store
- Dairy Stored
- Online
The regional markets for low fat dairy products include:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Geographically, due to the high consumption of low-fat dairy products in these countries, North America and Europe are the leading regions in the global market for low-fat dairy products. APAC, Latin America and the MEA regions are expected to experience significant growth in the low-fat market for dairy products over the projected period. Low-fat and low-sugar alternatives, with the same decadent taste and feel, are still essential in the diary group, considering growing concerns about obesity in both adults and children. Yet no one is prepared to give up a fine taste and texture. The high prevalence of lactose intolerance in some regions, up to 90% in some regions in Africa and Asia, is another common health issue, leading to the need for lactose-free solutions in all types of dairy products, as well as digestive health services such as probiotics and soluble fibers. Finally, high protein goods continue to draw attention from customers seeking advantages in weight loss, muscle recovery or simply better nutrition.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Arla Foods amba, Danone S.A., Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Report:
Dark Chocolate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dark-chocolate-market
White Chocolate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/white-chocolate-market
Asia Pacific Confectionery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-confectionery-market
Cereal Bars Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cereal-bars-market
North America Confectionery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-confectionery-market
Glutinous Rice Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/glutinous-rice-market
Mayocoba Beans Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mayocoba-beans-market
Flame Lily Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flame-lily-extract-market
Buckwheat Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/buckwheat-market
Corn Silk Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/corn-silk-market
Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.
Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
Media Contact
Company Name: Expert Market Research
Contact Person:-Adam Lee, Business Consultant
Email: [email protected]
Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com