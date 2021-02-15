Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market 2021 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2027

Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market 2021-2027

Description

This global study of the Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

A heat recovery steam generator or HRSG is an energy recovery heat exchanger that recovers heat from a hot gas stream. It produces steam that can be used in a process (cogeneration) or used to drive a steam turbine (combined cycle).

The report offers detailed coverage of Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) company.

Key Companies

Nooter Eriksen

BHI

Alstom Power

CMI Energy

Doosan E&C

NEM Energy

VOGT Power

STF

Babcock & Wilcox

Mitsubishi

Foster Wheeler

Hangzhou Boiler

BHEL

Wuxi Huaguang

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Market by Type

Vertical

Horizontal

Market by Application

Power Station

Industrial Production

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG)

Figure Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Share by Type in 2019

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG)

Figure Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Share by Application in 2019

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Share by Region in 2019

Figure Asia Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Share by Region in 2019

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Nooter Eriksen

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Nooter Eriksen Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Business Operation of Nooter Eriksen (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 BHI

2.3 Alstom Power

2.4 CMI Energy

2.5 Doosan E&C

2.6 NEM Energy

2.7 VOGT Power

2.8 STF

2.9 Babcock & Wilcox

2.10 Mitsubishi

2.11 Foster Wheeler

2.12 Hangzhou Boiler

2.13 BHEL

2.14 Wuxi Huaguang

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Share by Region in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2015-2019

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Share by Company in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Share by Company in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2015-2019

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Share by Type in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Share by Type in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2015-2019

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Share by Application in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Share by Application in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2015-2019

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Volume)

Continue…

