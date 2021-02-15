Specialty Carbon Black Market 2021 | Global Trends, Future Growth, Industry Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Specialty Carbon Black Market 2021-2027

A New Market Study, Titled “Specialty Carbon Black Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Specialty Carbon Black market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Specialty Carbon Black industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Specialty Carbon Black industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Specialty Carbon Black by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Specialty Carbon Black market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Specialty Carbon Black according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Specialty Carbon Black company.

Key Companies

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

Denka Company Limited

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

Imerys SA

Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials Co., Ltd

Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials Co. Ltd

Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited

Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon Co., Ltd

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

Omsk Carbon Group

Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical Co., Ltd

Geotech International B.V.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Market by Type

Lamp Black

Acetylene Black

Gas Black

Others

Market by Application

Conductive

Fiber

Food

Others

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Specialty Carbon Black

Figure Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Share by Type in 2019

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Specialty Carbon Black

Figure Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Share by Application in 2019

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Share by Region in 2019

Figure Asia Specialty Carbon Black Market Share by Region in 2019

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Specialty Carbon Black Business Operation of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Cabot Corporation

2.3 Birla Carbon

2.4 Denka Company Limited

2.5 Phillips Carbon Black Limited

2.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

2.7 Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd

2.8 China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

2.9 Imerys SA

2.10 Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials Co., Ltd

2.11 Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials Co. Ltd

2.12 Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited

2.13 Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon Co., Ltd

2.14 Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

2.15 Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

2.16 Omsk Carbon Group

2.17 Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical Co., Ltd

2.18 Geotech International B.V.

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Specialty Carbon Black Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Specialty Carbon Black Market by Region, 2015-2019 (MT)

Figure Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Share by Region in 2019 (MT)

Table Price List by Region, 2015-2019

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Specialty Carbon Black Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Share by Company in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Specialty Carbon Black Market by Company, 2015-2019 (MT)

Figure Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Share by Company in 2019 (MT)

Table Price List by Company, 2015-2019

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Specialty Carbon Black Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Share by Type in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Specialty Carbon Black Market by Type, 2015-2019 (MT)

Figure Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Share by Type in 2019 (MT)

Table Price List by Type, 2015-2019

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Specialty Carbon Black Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Share by Application in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Specialty Carbon Black Market by Application, 2015-2019 (MT)

Figure Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Share by Application in 2019 (MT)

Table Price List by Application, 2015-2019

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (MT)

Continue…

