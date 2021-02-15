Arginine Market 2021 | Global Trends, Future Growth, Industry Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Arginine Market 2021-2027

A New Market Study, Titled “Arginine Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Arginine market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Arginine industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Arginine industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Arginine by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Arginine market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Arginine according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Arginine company.

Key Companies

KYOWA

Ajinomoto group

Daesang

CJ

Jingjing

Jinghai Amino Acid

Jiahe Biotech

SHINE STAR

Xingyu Technology

Longtengbiotech

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Market by Type

Food Grade (>98.5% purity)

Pharma Grade (>99% purity)

Others

Market by Application

Supplements & Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Arginine

Figure Global Arginine Market Share by Type in 2019

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Arginine

Figure Global Arginine Market Share by Application in 2019

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Arginine Market Share by Region in 2019

Figure Asia Arginine Market Share by Region in 2019

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 KYOWA

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table KYOWA Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Arginine Business Operation of KYOWA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Ajinomoto group

2.3 Daesang

2.4 CJ

2.5 Jingjing

2.6 Jinghai Amino Acid

2.7 Jiahe Biotech

2.8 SHINE STAR

2.9 Xingyu Technology

2.10 Longtengbiotech

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Arginine Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Arginine Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Arginine Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Arginine Market Share by Region in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2015-2019

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Arginine Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Arginine Market Share by Company in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Arginine Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Arginine Market Share by Company in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2015-2019

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Arginine Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Arginine Market Share by Type in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Arginine Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Arginine Market Share by Type in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2015-2019

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Arginine Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Arginine Market Share by Application in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Arginine Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Arginine Market Share by Application in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2015-2019

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Arginine Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Arginine Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Volume)

Continue…

