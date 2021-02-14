Cautious about reopening England’s schools on 8 March, UK Minister; German borders tightened

Uinea has confirmed Ebola deaths for the first time since 2016

After cases identified in the south-east of the West African nation were reported to be positive for the virus, the Guinean government officially announced a new Ebola outbreak, the health ministry said on Sunday.

“The Conakry laboratory confirmed the presence of the Ebola virus very early this morning,” Sakoba Keita, head of Guinea’s health agency, said following an emergency meeting. He referred to it as a ‘epidemic condition.’

It is the first known West African resurgence of the virus since the 2013-2016 epidemic that began in Guinea and killed more than 11,300 people in the country.

A representative from the World Health Organization said that it would send assistance quickly.

Updated at GMT at 1.59pm

Twitter from Facebook

33m ago, 33m ago

Thirteen:41

One in six children during the pandemic will never be able to catch up on missed school time without the correct assistance, the Children’s Commissioner of England has said.

Anne Longfield said steps needed to be in place in advance of plans to reopen schools next month for children who have struggled with home learning.

“She said, speaking to Sky News, “Part of it really needs to be about helping children to restore those social skills and that trust. There’s a group of kids who’re not going to make up for the time they’ve missed, they’re the ones who’ve started up, they’re struggling. Potentially, about one in six children will never catch up during their time at school if they don’t get the level of help and boost.

She added in an interview with the Observer that the pandemic had brought home the significance of schools and other local institutions in the life of a child, as well as highlighting the effects of neglect and violence that had remained unnoticed for years.

“By mid-April, we will have lost almost a billion school days in this country, which is astonishing,” she said. The position we all took for granted in many respects has been whisked away. Everyone has come to understand how critical schools are during the pandemic, not just the educational aspect, but friends, relationships with teachers, mental health. But for those people, too, where home is not a safe location, schools are the ones who know that. In the first few weeks, we have seen a decline in referrals [to social services] and it’s still not back to where it should be.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Daytona500Str/

‘Kids are not animals, culture needs to help parents grow them up’

Read more info

Twitter from Facebook

39m ago, around 39m

13:35 to 13:35

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard of Mexico said that shipments of the Covid vaccine from Pfizer are scheduled to resume on Tuesday. It was estimated that the next shipment would contain about 494,000 doses, according to Reuters.

Before the company delayed shipments overseas, Mexico had relied on the Pfizer vaccine for weekly deliveries.

Twitter from Facebook

1h ago, around 1h ago

Thirteen:18

The virus that causes Covid-19 may not have evolved in China, a scientist from the World Health Organization (WHO) has suggested.

Professor John Watson, who was part of the WHO team that traveled to China to investigate the source of the pandemic, said the leap of the virus from animals to humans may have taken place beyond the boundaries of the world.

On Sunday, he told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show that the pandemic most likely began with an outbreak in a “animal reservoir” that was then spread via a “intermediate host” to humans.

Asked if he was certain that the virus had originated in China, Professor Watson, who had previously served as the deputy chief medical officer of England until 2017, said “no.”

Twitter from Facebook

1h ago, around 1h ago

13:06 6:06

Around 3,000 GPs and nurses will receive their first Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland today, although there are still questions about the possible effect of travel on the efforts of the state to control the spread of new variants.

Dr. Cliona Ní Cheallaigh, a consultant on infectious diseases, told RTE this morning that Ireland could not afford to have people moving at the current pace in and out of the country.

Investment in public health teams was required to conduct work such as contact tracing, which she said was important to become “like SWAT teams.”

Irish police patrol a checkpoint in Ravensdale, Ireland, near the border on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.

Irish police patrol a checkpoint in Ravensdale, Ireland, near the border on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Credit: Peter Morrison/AP Photo

Twitter from Facebook

1h ago, around 1h ago

12:55 55-12

Since 18 February, the French Ministry of Health has urged regional health agencies and hospitals to join the ‘crisis organization’ to prepare for a potential rise in coronavirus cases due to highly contagious variants,

The step, which would echo steps taken when France entered national lockdowns in March and November 2020, includes raising the number of available hospital beds, halting non-urgent surgery and mobilizing all resources for medical personnel.

“This crisis organisation, irrespective of the level of hospital stress, must be implemented in each region and must be operational from Thursday 18 February,” the DGS health authority said in a memo quoted by the newspaper.

NASCAR Daytona 500 Live Stream

2021 Daytona 500 Live Stream

NASCAR Daytona 500 Live Stream

NASCAR Daytona Live Stream

Rolex 24 Daytona Live Stream

Watch Daytona 500 2021 Live Stream

NASCAR Live Stream

NASCAR Streams

Busch Clash at Daytona 2021 Live Stream

2021 Daytona 500 Live Race

Daytona Live Race

Rolex 24 Daytona Live Race

Updated at GMT at 1.05pm

Twitter from Facebook

1h ago, around 1h ago

12:50 o’clock

About Lucy Campbell

Businesses in London’s Chinatown have been speaking in an echo of those around the world about their concerns for their future as lunar new year celebrations go virtual.

The family company of Alan Lau is one of the oldest ones in the Chinatown of London. The Wen Tai Sun art and crafts store in Soho has been supplying decorations for the lunar new year since the 1970s, the most important festive holiday for Chinese citizens worldwide. “This would normally be the culmination of our trading year,” he said.

“But it was “scarily quiet” in Chinatown last week. Outside Asia, the region hosts the largest lunar new year celebrations every year, a major tourist attraction for national and foreign tourists.

Lau, whose store supplies the country’s restaurants, supermarkets and schools, will usually have sold around 150 boxes of paper dragons for events in the Chinatowns of the United Kingdom, from Newcastle to London. He sold approximately 20 this year.

You wouldn’t have known it was a lunar new year,” he said, “It just felt really smooth.

On February 12th in London, people walk through Chinatown. The celebrations this year, which usher in the Year of the Ox, take place as the United Kingdom remains in lockdown.

On February 12th in London, people walk through Chinatown. The celebrations of this year, ushering in the Year of the Ox, take place as the United Kingdom remains locked down. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Photograph:

Updated at GMT at 1.06pm

Twitter from Facebook

2h Ago, two hours ago

12:25 At 12:25

The Czech governors have demanded a new state of emergency

In the Czech Republic, tensions are increasing after the government lost a parliamentary vote on Thursday to prolong the state of emergency, leading to the end of tomorrow’s shop closures and curfews and the removal of its main instrument against the raging coronavirus pandemic.

But after further talks, all the governors decided that they would call for a state of emergency, according to Ivo Vondrack, the governor of the Moravian-Silesian region.

“It is the only way at the moment to deal with the crisis in our country,” he tweeted.

In spite of his warnings of a healthcare crisis as diseases spread, parliamentarians refused the appeals of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to expand powers beyond today.

The minority government of Babiš said that it would not be able to expand national movement restrictions, including a night-time curfew and a ban on public meetings and the closing of retail stores and services. Pubs and restaurants could stay closed while separate laws could remain in effect for some other steps.

Since October, the nation of 10.7 million has been at different stages of lockdown almost continuously.

https://primefeed.in/