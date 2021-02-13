Rare Earth Powder Market 2021| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | Merck, American Elements, Nanografi Nanotechnology AS

“

The report titled Global Rare Earth Powder Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rare Earth Powder market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rare Earth Powder market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rare Earth Powder market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rare Earth Powder market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rare Earth Powder report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rare Earth Powder report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rare Earth Powder market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rare Earth Powder market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rare Earth Powder market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rare Earth Powder market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rare Earth Powder market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Merck, American Elements, Nanografi Nanotechnology AS, LK Technologies, PIDC, Nanochemazone, Baotou Rare Earth Research Institute

Market Segmentation by Product: Holmium Powder

Neodymium Powder

Praseodymium Powder

Samarium Powder

Scandium Powder

Terbium Powder

Thulium Powder

Ytterbium Powder

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Non-ferrous Metal Additives

Making Superconductors & Super Alloys

Electronics & Atomic Energy Industry

Others



The Rare Earth Powder Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rare Earth Powder market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rare Earth Powder market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rare Earth Powder market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rare Earth Powder industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rare Earth Powder market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rare Earth Powder market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rare Earth Powder market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rare Earth Powder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rare Earth Powder

1.2 Rare Earth Powder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Powder Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Holmium Powder

1.2.3 Neodymium Powder

1.2.4 Praseodymium Powder

1.2.5 Samarium Powder

1.2.6 Scandium Powder

1.2.7 Terbium Powder

1.2.8 Thulium Powder

1.2.9 Ytterbium Powder

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Rare Earth Powder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Powder Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Non-ferrous Metal Additives

1.3.3 Making Superconductors & Super Alloys

1.3.4 Electronics & Atomic Energy Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Rare Earth Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Rare Earth Powder Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Rare Earth Powder Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Rare Earth Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Rare Earth Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Rare Earth Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Rare Earth Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Rare Earth Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rare Earth Powder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Rare Earth Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Rare Earth Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Rare Earth Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Rare Earth Powder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Rare Earth Powder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Rare Earth Powder Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Rare Earth Powder Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Rare Earth Powder Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Rare Earth Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rare Earth Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Rare Earth Powder Production

3.4.1 North America Rare Earth Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Rare Earth Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Rare Earth Powder Production

3.5.1 Europe Rare Earth Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Rare Earth Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Rare Earth Powder Production

3.6.1 China Rare Earth Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Rare Earth Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Rare Earth Powder Production

3.7.1 Japan Rare Earth Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Rare Earth Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Rare Earth Powder Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Rare Earth Powder Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Rare Earth Powder Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Rare Earth Powder Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Rare Earth Powder Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Rare Earth Powder Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Rare Earth Powder Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Rare Earth Powder Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Rare Earth Powder Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Rare Earth Powder Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Rare Earth Powder Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Rare Earth Powder Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Rare Earth Powder Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Merck

7.1.1 Merck Rare Earth Powder Corporation Information

7.1.2 Merck Rare Earth Powder Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Merck Rare Earth Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Merck Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Merck Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 American Elements

7.2.1 American Elements Rare Earth Powder Corporation Information

7.2.2 American Elements Rare Earth Powder Product Portfolio

7.2.3 American Elements Rare Earth Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 American Elements Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 American Elements Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Nanografi Nanotechnology AS

7.3.1 Nanografi Nanotechnology AS Rare Earth Powder Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nanografi Nanotechnology AS Rare Earth Powder Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Nanografi Nanotechnology AS Rare Earth Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Nanografi Nanotechnology AS Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Nanografi Nanotechnology AS Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 LK Technologies

7.4.1 LK Technologies Rare Earth Powder Corporation Information

7.4.2 LK Technologies Rare Earth Powder Product Portfolio

7.4.3 LK Technologies Rare Earth Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 LK Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 LK Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 PIDC

7.5.1 PIDC Rare Earth Powder Corporation Information

7.5.2 PIDC Rare Earth Powder Product Portfolio

7.5.3 PIDC Rare Earth Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 PIDC Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 PIDC Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Nanochemazone

7.6.1 Nanochemazone Rare Earth Powder Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nanochemazone Rare Earth Powder Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Nanochemazone Rare Earth Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Nanochemazone Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Nanochemazone Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Baotou Rare Earth Research Institute

7.7.1 Baotou Rare Earth Research Institute Rare Earth Powder Corporation Information

7.7.2 Baotou Rare Earth Research Institute Rare Earth Powder Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Baotou Rare Earth Research Institute Rare Earth Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Baotou Rare Earth Research Institute Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Baotou Rare Earth Research Institute Recent Developments/Updates

8 Rare Earth Powder Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Rare Earth Powder Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rare Earth Powder

8.4 Rare Earth Powder Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Rare Earth Powder Distributors List

9.3 Rare Earth Powder Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Rare Earth Powder Industry Trends

10.2 Rare Earth Powder Growth Drivers

10.3 Rare Earth Powder Market Challenges

10.4 Rare Earth Powder Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rare Earth Powder by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Rare Earth Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Rare Earth Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Rare Earth Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Rare Earth Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Rare Earth Powder

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth Powder by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth Powder by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth Powder by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth Powder by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rare Earth Powder by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Rare Earth Powder by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Rare Earth Powder by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Rare Earth Powder by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

