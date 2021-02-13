Neodymium Oxide Powder Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Stanford Advanced Materials, American Elements, Nanochemazone

“

The report titled Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Neodymium Oxide Powder market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Neodymium Oxide Powder market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Neodymium Oxide Powder market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Neodymium Oxide Powder market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Neodymium Oxide Powder report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Neodymium Oxide Powder report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Neodymium Oxide Powder market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Neodymium Oxide Powder market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Neodymium Oxide Powder market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Neodymium Oxide Powder market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Neodymium Oxide Powder market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Stanford Advanced Materials, American Elements, Nanochemazone, ALB Materials Inc, NC Elements，LLC, NanoResearch Elements Inc., PI-KEM, Zibo Xiyan Nano Materials Co., Ltd., Advanced Engineering Materials Limited, Greenearth Industry Co.,Ltd, Luoyang Tongrun Info Technology Co., Ltd., Hebei Suoyi New Material Technology Co，LTD, Qingdao Xiguanya Mining Industry Co.,ltd, Shanghai Xinglu Chemical Technology Co., Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product: Purity 99.99%

Purity 99.90%

Purity 99%

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Catalyst

Glass Manufacturing

Ceramic Industry

Magnetic Material Manufacturing

Others



The Neodymium Oxide Powder Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Neodymium Oxide Powder market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Neodymium Oxide Powder market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Neodymium Oxide Powder market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Neodymium Oxide Powder industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Neodymium Oxide Powder market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Neodymium Oxide Powder market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Neodymium Oxide Powder market?

Table of Contents:

1 Neodymium Oxide Powder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Neodymium Oxide Powder

1.2 Neodymium Oxide Powder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Purity 99.99%

1.2.3 Purity 99.90%

1.2.4 Purity 99%

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Neodymium Oxide Powder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Catalyst

1.3.3 Glass Manufacturing

1.3.4 Ceramic Industry

1.3.5 Magnetic Material Manufacturing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Neodymium Oxide Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Neodymium Oxide Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Neodymium Oxide Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 India Neodymium Oxide Powder Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Neodymium Oxide Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Neodymium Oxide Powder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Neodymium Oxide Powder Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Neodymium Oxide Powder Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Neodymium Oxide Powder Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Neodymium Oxide Powder Production

3.4.1 North America Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Neodymium Oxide Powder Production

3.5.1 Europe Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Neodymium Oxide Powder Production

3.6.1 China Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 India Neodymium Oxide Powder Production

3.7.1 India Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 India Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Neodymium Oxide Powder Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Neodymium Oxide Powder Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Neodymium Oxide Powder Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Neodymium Oxide Powder Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Neodymium Oxide Powder Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Stanford Advanced Materials

7.1.1 Stanford Advanced Materials Neodymium Oxide Powder Corporation Information

7.1.2 Stanford Advanced Materials Neodymium Oxide Powder Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Stanford Advanced Materials Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Stanford Advanced Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Stanford Advanced Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 American Elements

7.2.1 American Elements Neodymium Oxide Powder Corporation Information

7.2.2 American Elements Neodymium Oxide Powder Product Portfolio

7.2.3 American Elements Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 American Elements Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 American Elements Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Nanochemazone

7.3.1 Nanochemazone Neodymium Oxide Powder Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nanochemazone Neodymium Oxide Powder Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Nanochemazone Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Nanochemazone Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Nanochemazone Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 ALB Materials Inc

7.4.1 ALB Materials Inc Neodymium Oxide Powder Corporation Information

7.4.2 ALB Materials Inc Neodymium Oxide Powder Product Portfolio

7.4.3 ALB Materials Inc Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 ALB Materials Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 ALB Materials Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 NC Elements，LLC

7.5.1 NC Elements，LLC Neodymium Oxide Powder Corporation Information

7.5.2 NC Elements，LLC Neodymium Oxide Powder Product Portfolio

7.5.3 NC Elements，LLC Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 NC Elements，LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 NC Elements，LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 NanoResearch Elements Inc.

7.6.1 NanoResearch Elements Inc. Neodymium Oxide Powder Corporation Information

7.6.2 NanoResearch Elements Inc. Neodymium Oxide Powder Product Portfolio

7.6.3 NanoResearch Elements Inc. Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 NanoResearch Elements Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 NanoResearch Elements Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 PI-KEM

7.7.1 PI-KEM Neodymium Oxide Powder Corporation Information

7.7.2 PI-KEM Neodymium Oxide Powder Product Portfolio

7.7.3 PI-KEM Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 PI-KEM Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 PI-KEM Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Zibo Xiyan Nano Materials Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Zibo Xiyan Nano Materials Co., Ltd. Neodymium Oxide Powder Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zibo Xiyan Nano Materials Co., Ltd. Neodymium Oxide Powder Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Zibo Xiyan Nano Materials Co., Ltd. Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Zibo Xiyan Nano Materials Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Zibo Xiyan Nano Materials Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Advanced Engineering Materials Limited

7.9.1 Advanced Engineering Materials Limited Neodymium Oxide Powder Corporation Information

7.9.2 Advanced Engineering Materials Limited Neodymium Oxide Powder Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Advanced Engineering Materials Limited Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Advanced Engineering Materials Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Advanced Engineering Materials Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Greenearth Industry Co.,Ltd

7.10.1 Greenearth Industry Co.,Ltd Neodymium Oxide Powder Corporation Information

7.10.2 Greenearth Industry Co.,Ltd Neodymium Oxide Powder Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Greenearth Industry Co.,Ltd Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Greenearth Industry Co.,Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Greenearth Industry Co.,Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Luoyang Tongrun Info Technology Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Luoyang Tongrun Info Technology Co., Ltd. Neodymium Oxide Powder Corporation Information

7.11.2 Luoyang Tongrun Info Technology Co., Ltd. Neodymium Oxide Powder Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Luoyang Tongrun Info Technology Co., Ltd. Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Luoyang Tongrun Info Technology Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Luoyang Tongrun Info Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Hebei Suoyi New Material Technology Co，LTD

7.12.1 Hebei Suoyi New Material Technology Co，LTD Neodymium Oxide Powder Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hebei Suoyi New Material Technology Co，LTD Neodymium Oxide Powder Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Hebei Suoyi New Material Technology Co，LTD Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Hebei Suoyi New Material Technology Co，LTD Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Hebei Suoyi New Material Technology Co，LTD Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Qingdao Xiguanya Mining Industry Co.,ltd

7.13.1 Qingdao Xiguanya Mining Industry Co.,ltd Neodymium Oxide Powder Corporation Information

7.13.2 Qingdao Xiguanya Mining Industry Co.,ltd Neodymium Oxide Powder Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Qingdao Xiguanya Mining Industry Co.,ltd Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Qingdao Xiguanya Mining Industry Co.,ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Qingdao Xiguanya Mining Industry Co.,ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Shanghai Xinglu Chemical Technology Co., Ltd

7.14.1 Shanghai Xinglu Chemical Technology Co., Ltd Neodymium Oxide Powder Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shanghai Xinglu Chemical Technology Co., Ltd Neodymium Oxide Powder Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Shanghai Xinglu Chemical Technology Co., Ltd Neodymium Oxide Powder Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Shanghai Xinglu Chemical Technology Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Shanghai Xinglu Chemical Technology Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

8 Neodymium Oxide Powder Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Neodymium Oxide Powder Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Neodymium Oxide Powder

8.4 Neodymium Oxide Powder Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Neodymium Oxide Powder Distributors List

9.3 Neodymium Oxide Powder Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Neodymium Oxide Powder Industry Trends

10.2 Neodymium Oxide Powder Growth Drivers

10.3 Neodymium Oxide Powder Market Challenges

10.4 Neodymium Oxide Powder Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Neodymium Oxide Powder by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Neodymium Oxide Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Neodymium Oxide Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Neodymium Oxide Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 India Neodymium Oxide Powder Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Neodymium Oxide Powder

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium Oxide Powder by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium Oxide Powder by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium Oxide Powder by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium Oxide Powder by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Neodymium Oxide Powder by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Neodymium Oxide Powder by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Neodymium Oxide Powder by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Neodymium Oxide Powder by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

