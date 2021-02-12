Scandium Oxide Market 2021 | Global Trends, Future Growth, Industry Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Scandium Oxide Market 2021-2027

This global study of the Scandium Oxide market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Scandium Oxide industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Scandium (III) oxide, Sc2O3, is a high melting rare earth oxide. Scandium oxide appears as a free flowing white powder. It is used in the preparation of other scandium compounds as well as in high-temperature systems (for its resistance to heat and thermal shock), electronic ceramics, and glass composition (as a helper material). Principal uses for scandium oxide are in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC’s), high-strength aluminum alloys, high intensity metal halide lamps, electronics, and laser research. Scandium oxide is the primary form of refined scandium produced by the mining industry. Scandium-rich ores, such as thortveitite (Sc,Y)2(Si2O7) and kolbeckite ScPO4·2H2O are rare, however trace amounts of scandium are present in many other minerals. Scandium oxide is therefore predominately produced as a by-product from the extraction of other elements.

The report offers detailed coverage of Scandium Oxide industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Scandium Oxide by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Scandium Oxide market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Scandium Oxide according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Scandium Oxide company.

Key Companies

Intermix-met

LTD.INRAMTECH

Atlantic Equipment

Low Hanging Fruit

Treibacher

Hunan Oriental Scandium

Hunan Rare Earth Metal Material

Rare earth aluminum (Funing)

Huizhou Top Metal Material

CNMC (Guangxi) Pgma

Wante Special New material

Ganzhou Kemingrui

GORING High-Tech Material

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Market by Type

Scandium Oxide 99.9%

Scandium Oxide 99.99%

Scandium Oxide 99.999%

Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

Market by Application

Electric and light source material

Al-Sc Alloys

Laser material

Others

