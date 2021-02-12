Global Ready Meals 2021 Industry, Market Growth, Analysis, Trend and Forecast to 2027

Ready Meals Market 2021-2027

Description

This global study of the Ready Meals market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Ready Meals industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Ready Meals have been introduced by the vendors as an alternative meal that is quick and cost-effective, which just requires heating before consumption. Ready Meals is packaged and is available in quantity for single or two serving. Due to the hectic lifestyles, consumers prefer Ready Meals that reduce the preparation or cooking time, thereby leading to the growth of the overall market.

The report offers detailed coverage of Ready Meals industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Ready Meals by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Ready Meals market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Ready Meals according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Ready Meals company.

Key Companies

Nestle

ConAgra

Unilever

Kraft Heinz

Campbell Soup

Hormel Foods

The Schwan Food

JBS

Sigma Alimentos

Iglo Group(Nomad Foods)

Sisters Food Group

Tyson Foods

Fleury Michon

Grupo Herdez

Greencore Group

Maple Leaf Foods

McCain

Advanced Fresh Concepts

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Market by Type

Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals

Canned Ready Meals

Dried Ready Meals

Market by Application

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Ready Meals

Figure Global Ready Meals Market Share by Type in 2019

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Ready Meals

Figure Global Ready Meals Market Share by Application in 2019

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Ready Meals Market Share by Region in 2019

Figure Asia Ready Meals Market Share by Region in 2019

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Nestle

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Nestle Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Ready Meals Business Operation of Nestle (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 ConAgra

2.3 Unilever

2.4 Kraft Heinz

2.5 Campbell Soup

2.6 Hormel Foods

2.7 The Schwan Food

2.8 JBS

2.9 Sigma Alimentos

2.10 Iglo Group(Nomad Foods)

2.11 Sisters Food Group

2.12 Tyson Foods

2.13 Fleury Michon

2.14 Grupo Herdez

2.15 Greencore Group

2.16 Maple Leaf Foods

2.17 McCain

2.18 Advanced Fresh Concepts

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Ready Meals Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Ready Meals Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Ready Meals Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Ready Meals Market Share by Region in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2015-2019

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Ready Meals Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Ready Meals Market Share by Company in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Ready Meals Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Ready Meals Market Share by Company in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2015-2019

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Ready Meals Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Ready Meals Market Share by Type in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Ready Meals Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Ready Meals Market Share by Type in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2015-2019

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Ready Meals Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Ready Meals Market Share by Application in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Ready Meals Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global Ready Meals Market Share by Application in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2015-2019

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Ready Meals Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Ready Meals Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Volume)

