Global PVC Floor Market 2021 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2027

PVC Floor Market 2021-2027

Description

This global study of the PVC Floor market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global PVC Floor industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

PVC floor is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride, a versatile substance that can be used in the production of many household fixtures, including doors, windows, pipe fittings and floors. PVC floors are used in commercial and residential buildings around the world and are relatively inexpensive to install.

The report offers detailed coverage of PVC Floor industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading PVC Floor by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global PVC Floor market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify PVC Floor according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading PVC Floor company.

Key Companies

LG Hausys

Armstrong

Gerflor

Targett

Polyflor?James Halstead?

Bonie

Takiron

HANWHA

Liberty

Forbo

Dajulong

Serfleks

Mannington

Mohawk(including IVC)

M.J. international group

Nox

GRABO

Suzhou Huatai

Taoshi

Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring

Yihua

Tinsue

Weilianshun

BEIJING LITONG

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Market by Type

Chassis Dynamometer

Homogeneous

Heterogenous

Vinyl tiles

Luxury vinyl tiles

Market by Application

Commercial

Residencial

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of PVC Floor

Figure Global PVC Floor Market Share by Type in 2019

1.4 By Application

Table Application of PVC Floor

Figure Global PVC Floor Market Share by Application in 2019

1.5 By Region

Figure Global PVC Floor Market Share by Region in 2019

Figure Asia PVC Floor Market Share by Region in 2019

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global PVC Floor Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global PVC Floor Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global PVC Floor Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global PVC Floor Market Share by Region in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2015-2019

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global PVC Floor Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global PVC Floor Market Share by Company in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global PVC Floor Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global PVC Floor Market Share by Company in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2015-2019

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global PVC Floor Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global PVC Floor Market Share by Type in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global PVC Floor Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global PVC Floor Market Share by Type in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2015-2019

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global PVC Floor Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global PVC Floor Market Share by Application in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global PVC Floor Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Volume)

Figure Global PVC Floor Market Share by Application in 2019 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2015-2019

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global PVC Floor Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global PVC Floor Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Volume)

…

Part 9 Market Features

9.1 Product Features

9.2 Price Features

9.3 Channel Features

9.4 Purchasing Features

Part 10 Investment Opportunity

10.1 Regional Investment Opportunity

10.2 Industry Investment Opportunity

PART 11 Coronavirus Impact

11.1 Impact on Industry Upstream

11.2 Impact on Industry Downstream

11.3 Impact on Industry Channels

11.4 Impact on Industry Competition

11.5 Impact on Industry Obtain Employment

Part 12 Conclusion

Continue…

