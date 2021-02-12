Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market 2021 By Regional Trend and Growth Forecast To 2027 | IG Petrochemicals Ltd, BASF SE, The Chemical Company

“

The report titled Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: IG Petrochemicals Ltd, BASF SE, The Chemical Company, Koppers Inc, LANXESS, JFE Chemical Corporation, KH Chemicals, Perstorp, Polynt SpA, S.I Group Inc, Stepan Company, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

The Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resin

1.2.3 Alkyd Resin

1.2.4 Plasticizer

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Production

2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 IG Petrochemicals Ltd

12.1.1 IG Petrochemicals Ltd Corporation Information

12.1.2 IG Petrochemicals Ltd Overview

12.1.3 IG Petrochemicals Ltd Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 IG Petrochemicals Ltd Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Product Description

12.1.5 IG Petrochemicals Ltd Recent Developments

12.2 BASF SE

12.2.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF SE Overview

12.2.3 BASF SE Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF SE Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Product Description

12.2.5 BASF SE Recent Developments

12.3 The Chemical Company

12.3.1 The Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.3.2 The Chemical Company Overview

12.3.3 The Chemical Company Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 The Chemical Company Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Product Description

12.3.5 The Chemical Company Recent Developments

12.4 Koppers Inc

12.4.1 Koppers Inc Corporation Information

12.4.2 Koppers Inc Overview

12.4.3 Koppers Inc Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Koppers Inc Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Product Description

12.4.5 Koppers Inc Recent Developments

12.5 LANXESS

12.5.1 LANXESS Corporation Information

12.5.2 LANXESS Overview

12.5.3 LANXESS Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 LANXESS Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Product Description

12.5.5 LANXESS Recent Developments

12.6 JFE Chemical Corporation

12.6.1 JFE Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 JFE Chemical Corporation Overview

12.6.3 JFE Chemical Corporation Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 JFE Chemical Corporation Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Product Description

12.6.5 JFE Chemical Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 KH Chemicals

12.7.1 KH Chemicals Corporation Information

12.7.2 KH Chemicals Overview

12.7.3 KH Chemicals Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 KH Chemicals Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Product Description

12.7.5 KH Chemicals Recent Developments

12.8 Perstorp

12.8.1 Perstorp Corporation Information

12.8.2 Perstorp Overview

12.8.3 Perstorp Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Perstorp Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Product Description

12.8.5 Perstorp Recent Developments

12.9 Polynt SpA

12.9.1 Polynt SpA Corporation Information

12.9.2 Polynt SpA Overview

12.9.3 Polynt SpA Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Polynt SpA Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Product Description

12.9.5 Polynt SpA Recent Developments

12.10 S.I Group Inc

12.10.1 S.I Group Inc Corporation Information

12.10.2 S.I Group Inc Overview

12.10.3 S.I Group Inc Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 S.I Group Inc Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Product Description

12.10.5 S.I Group Inc Recent Developments

12.11 Stepan Company

12.11.1 Stepan Company Corporation Information

12.11.2 Stepan Company Overview

12.11.3 Stepan Company Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Stepan Company Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Product Description

12.11.5 Stepan Company Recent Developments

12.12 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd

12.12.1 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Corporation Information

12.12.2 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Overview

12.12.3 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Product Description

12.12.5 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Distributors

13.5 Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Industry Trends

14.2 Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market Drivers

14.3 Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market Challenges

14.4 Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

