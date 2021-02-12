Global Video Surveillance DVR market: Market Shares and Growth Strategies of Key Participants|Honeywell Security, Hanwha, United Technologies

The global Video Surveillance DVR market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Video Surveillance DVR market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Video Surveillance DVR market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Video Surveillance DVR market, such as Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB, Panasonic, Honeywell Security, Hanwha, United Technologies, Tyco, Pelco, Samsung, Dali Technology, Uniview They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Video Surveillance DVR market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Video Surveillance DVR market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2019, the global Video Surveillance DVR market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Video Surveillance DVR industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Video Surveillance DVR market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Video Surveillance DVR market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Video Surveillance DVR market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Video Surveillance DVR market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Video Surveillance DVR Market by Product: 4 Channel, 8 Channel, 16 Channel, 24 Channel, 32 Channel, Others

Global Video Surveillance DVR Market by Application: , Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Road Traffic, Public Utility, Government Facility, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Video Surveillance DVR market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Video Surveillance DVR Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Video Surveillance DVR market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Video Surveillance DVR industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Video Surveillance DVR market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Video Surveillance DVR market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Video Surveillance DVR market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Video Surveillance DVR Market Overview

1.1 Video Surveillance DVR Product Overview

1.2 Video Surveillance DVR Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 4 Channel

1.2.2 8 Channel

1.2.3 16 Channel

1.2.4 24 Channel

1.2.5 32 Channel

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Video Surveillance DVR Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Video Surveillance DVR Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Video Surveillance DVR Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Video Surveillance DVR Industry

1.5.1.1 Video Surveillance DVR Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Video Surveillance DVR Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Video Surveillance DVR Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Video Surveillance DVR Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Video Surveillance DVR Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Video Surveillance DVR Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Video Surveillance DVR Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Video Surveillance DVR Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Video Surveillance DVR Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Video Surveillance DVR Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Video Surveillance DVR as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Video Surveillance DVR Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Video Surveillance DVR Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Video Surveillance DVR Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Video Surveillance DVR Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Video Surveillance DVR Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Video Surveillance DVR Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Video Surveillance DVR Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Video Surveillance DVR by Application

4.1 Video Surveillance DVR Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.1.4 Road Traffic

4.1.5 Public Utility

4.1.6 Government Facility

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Video Surveillance DVR Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Video Surveillance DVR Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Video Surveillance DVR Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Video Surveillance DVR Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Video Surveillance DVR by Application

4.5.2 Europe Video Surveillance DVR by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance DVR by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Video Surveillance DVR by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR by Application 5 North America Video Surveillance DVR Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Video Surveillance DVR Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Video Surveillance DVR Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Video Surveillance DVR Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Video Surveillance DVR Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Video Surveillance DVR Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Video Surveillance DVR Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Video Surveillance DVR Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Video Surveillance DVR Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Video Surveillance DVR Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Video Surveillance DVR Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Video Surveillance DVR Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Video Surveillance DVR Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Video Surveillance DVR Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Video Surveillance DVR Business

10.1 Hikvision

10.1.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hikvision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Hikvision Video Surveillance DVR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Hikvision Video Surveillance DVR Products Offered

10.1.5 Hikvision Recent Development

10.2 Dahua Technology

10.2.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dahua Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Dahua Technology Video Surveillance DVR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Hikvision Video Surveillance DVR Products Offered

10.2.5 Dahua Technology Recent Development

10.3 Axis Communications AB

10.3.1 Axis Communications AB Corporation Information

10.3.2 Axis Communications AB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Axis Communications AB Video Surveillance DVR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Axis Communications AB Video Surveillance DVR Products Offered

10.3.5 Axis Communications AB Recent Development

10.4 Panasonic

10.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Panasonic Video Surveillance DVR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Panasonic Video Surveillance DVR Products Offered

10.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.5 Honeywell Security

10.5.1 Honeywell Security Corporation Information

10.5.2 Honeywell Security Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Honeywell Security Video Surveillance DVR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Honeywell Security Video Surveillance DVR Products Offered

10.5.5 Honeywell Security Recent Development

10.6 Hanwha

10.6.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hanwha Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Hanwha Video Surveillance DVR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hanwha Video Surveillance DVR Products Offered

10.6.5 Hanwha Recent Development

10.7 United Technologies

10.7.1 United Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 United Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 United Technologies Video Surveillance DVR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 United Technologies Video Surveillance DVR Products Offered

10.7.5 United Technologies Recent Development

10.8 Tyco

10.8.1 Tyco Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tyco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Tyco Video Surveillance DVR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Tyco Video Surveillance DVR Products Offered

10.8.5 Tyco Recent Development

10.9 Pelco

10.9.1 Pelco Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pelco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Pelco Video Surveillance DVR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Pelco Video Surveillance DVR Products Offered

10.9.5 Pelco Recent Development

10.10 Samsung

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Video Surveillance DVR Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Samsung Video Surveillance DVR Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.11 Dali Technology

10.11.1 Dali Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Dali Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Dali Technology Video Surveillance DVR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Dali Technology Video Surveillance DVR Products Offered

10.11.5 Dali Technology Recent Development

10.12 Uniview

10.12.1 Uniview Corporation Information

10.12.2 Uniview Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Uniview Video Surveillance DVR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Uniview Video Surveillance DVR Products Offered

10.12.5 Uniview Recent Development 11 Video Surveillance DVR Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Video Surveillance DVR Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Video Surveillance DVR Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

