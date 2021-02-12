Pelvic Orthosis Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Bauerfeind (SacroLoc), REH4MAT, Sparthos

“

The report titled Global Pelvic Orthosis Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pelvic Orthosis market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pelvic Orthosis market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pelvic Orthosis market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pelvic Orthosis market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pelvic Orthosis report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pelvic Orthosis report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pelvic Orthosis market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pelvic Orthosis market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pelvic Orthosis market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pelvic Orthosis market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pelvic Orthosis market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bauerfeind (SacroLoc), REH4MAT, Sparthos, Pro Enrichment, ChongErfei, Posture Magic, Roxofit, CABEA, Rassfit, OSK, Yosoo Health Gear, OPTP, TIME MASTER, Panasonic, BABAKA, KADAS, Dacco

Market Segmentation by Product: Wearable

Non-wearable



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Residential

Others



The Pelvic Orthosis Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pelvic Orthosis market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pelvic Orthosis market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pelvic Orthosis market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pelvic Orthosis industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pelvic Orthosis market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pelvic Orthosis market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pelvic Orthosis market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pelvic Orthosis Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Pelvic Orthosis Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Wearable

1.2.3 Non-wearable

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pelvic Orthosis Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pelvic Orthosis Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Pelvic Orthosis Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Pelvic Orthosis Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Pelvic Orthosis Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Pelvic Orthosis Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Pelvic Orthosis Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Pelvic Orthosis Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Pelvic Orthosis Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Pelvic Orthosis Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Pelvic Orthosis Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pelvic Orthosis Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Pelvic Orthosis Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Pelvic Orthosis Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pelvic Orthosis Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Pelvic Orthosis Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Pelvic Orthosis Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Pelvic Orthosis Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Pelvic Orthosis Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Pelvic Orthosis Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Pelvic Orthosis Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Pelvic Orthosis Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Pelvic Orthosis Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Pelvic Orthosis Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Pelvic Orthosis Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Pelvic Orthosis Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Pelvic Orthosis Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Pelvic Orthosis Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Pelvic Orthosis Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Pelvic Orthosis Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Pelvic Orthosis Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Pelvic Orthosis Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Pelvic Orthosis Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Pelvic Orthosis Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Pelvic Orthosis Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Pelvic Orthosis Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Pelvic Orthosis Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Pelvic Orthosis Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Pelvic Orthosis Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pelvic Orthosis Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Pelvic Orthosis Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Pelvic Orthosis Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Pelvic Orthosis Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Pelvic Orthosis Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Pelvic Orthosis Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Pelvic Orthosis Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Pelvic Orthosis Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Pelvic Orthosis Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

9.3.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Pelvic Orthosis Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Pelvic Orthosis Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Pelvic Orthosis Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Pelvic Orthosis Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Pelvic Orthosis Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bauerfeind (SacroLoc)

11.1.1 Bauerfeind (SacroLoc) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Bauerfeind (SacroLoc) Overview

11.1.3 Bauerfeind (SacroLoc) Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Bauerfeind (SacroLoc) Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.1.5 Bauerfeind (SacroLoc) Recent Developments

11.2 REH4MAT

11.2.1 REH4MAT Corporation Information

11.2.2 REH4MAT Overview

11.2.3 REH4MAT Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 REH4MAT Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.2.5 REH4MAT Recent Developments

11.3 Sparthos

11.3.1 Sparthos Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sparthos Overview

11.3.3 Sparthos Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Sparthos Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.3.5 Sparthos Recent Developments

11.4 Pro Enrichment

11.4.1 Pro Enrichment Corporation Information

11.4.2 Pro Enrichment Overview

11.4.3 Pro Enrichment Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Pro Enrichment Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.4.5 Pro Enrichment Recent Developments

11.5 ChongErfei

11.5.1 ChongErfei Corporation Information

11.5.2 ChongErfei Overview

11.5.3 ChongErfei Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 ChongErfei Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.5.5 ChongErfei Recent Developments

11.6 Posture Magic

11.6.1 Posture Magic Corporation Information

11.6.2 Posture Magic Overview

11.6.3 Posture Magic Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Posture Magic Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.6.5 Posture Magic Recent Developments

11.7 Roxofit

11.7.1 Roxofit Corporation Information

11.7.2 Roxofit Overview

11.7.3 Roxofit Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Roxofit Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.7.5 Roxofit Recent Developments

11.8 CABEA

11.8.1 CABEA Corporation Information

11.8.2 CABEA Overview

11.8.3 CABEA Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 CABEA Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.8.5 CABEA Recent Developments

11.9 Rassfit

11.9.1 Rassfit Corporation Information

11.9.2 Rassfit Overview

11.9.3 Rassfit Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Rassfit Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.9.5 Rassfit Recent Developments

11.10 OSK

11.10.1 OSK Corporation Information

11.10.2 OSK Overview

11.10.3 OSK Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 OSK Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.10.5 OSK Recent Developments

11.11 Yosoo Health Gear

11.11.1 Yosoo Health Gear Corporation Information

11.11.2 Yosoo Health Gear Overview

11.11.3 Yosoo Health Gear Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Yosoo Health Gear Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.11.5 Yosoo Health Gear Recent Developments

11.12 OPTP

11.12.1 OPTP Corporation Information

11.12.2 OPTP Overview

11.12.3 OPTP Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 OPTP Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.12.5 OPTP Recent Developments

11.13 TIME MASTER

11.13.1 TIME MASTER Corporation Information

11.13.2 TIME MASTER Overview

11.13.3 TIME MASTER Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 TIME MASTER Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.13.5 TIME MASTER Recent Developments

11.14 Panasonic

11.14.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.14.2 Panasonic Overview

11.14.3 Panasonic Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Panasonic Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.14.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.15 BABAKA

11.15.1 BABAKA Corporation Information

11.15.2 BABAKA Overview

11.15.3 BABAKA Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 BABAKA Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.15.5 BABAKA Recent Developments

11.16 KADAS

11.16.1 KADAS Corporation Information

11.16.2 KADAS Overview

11.16.3 KADAS Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 KADAS Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.16.5 KADAS Recent Developments

11.17 Dacco

11.17.1 Dacco Corporation Information

11.17.2 Dacco Overview

11.17.3 Dacco Pelvic Orthosis Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Dacco Pelvic Orthosis Product Description

11.17.5 Dacco Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Pelvic Orthosis Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Pelvic Orthosis Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Pelvic Orthosis Production Mode & Process

12.4 Pelvic Orthosis Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Pelvic Orthosis Sales Channels

12.4.2 Pelvic Orthosis Distributors

12.5 Pelvic Orthosis Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Pelvic Orthosis Industry Trends

13.2 Pelvic Orthosis Market Drivers

13.3 Pelvic Orthosis Market Challenges

13.4 Pelvic Orthosis Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Pelvic Orthosis Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

