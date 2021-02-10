Global Oncology Drugs market:Analysts Predict Potential Growth by 2026|Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., AstraZeneca

The global Oncology Drugs market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Oncology Drugs market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Oncology Drugs market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Oncology Drugs market, such as Roche, Celgene, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Amgen, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Takeda, Astellas, Ipsen, Sanofi, Bayer, Biogen Idec, Teva, Otsuka, Eisai, Merck KGaA, Gilead Sciences They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Oncology Drugs market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Oncology Drugs market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2019, the global Oncology Drugs market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Oncology Drugs industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Oncology Drugs market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Oncology Drugs market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Oncology Drugs market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Oncology Drugs market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Oncology Drugs Market by Product: , Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), Hormonal Therapy, Others, According to the type, the income of chemotherapy is the highest, reaching 51.31% in 2019.

Global Oncology Drugs Market by Application: , Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Respiratory or Lung Cancer, Others, According to the application, blood cancer has the highest share of revenue, more than 22 percent in 2019.

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Oncology Drugs market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Oncology Drugs Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oncology Drugs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Oncology Drugs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oncology Drugs market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oncology Drugs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oncology Drugs market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Oncology Drugs

1.1 Oncology Drugs Market Overview

1.1.1 Oncology Drugs Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Oncology Drugs Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Oncology Drugs Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Oncology Drugs Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Oncology Drugs Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Oncology Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Oncology Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Oncology Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Oncology Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Oncology Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Oncology Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Oncology Drugs Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Oncology Drugs Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Oncology Drugs Industry

1.7.1.1 Oncology Drugs Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Oncology Drugs Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Oncology Drugs Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Oncology Drugs Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Oncology Drugs Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Oncology Drugs Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Oncology Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Chemotherapy

2.5 Targeted Therapy

2.6 Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)

2.7 Hormonal Therapy

2.8 Others 3 Oncology Drugs Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Oncology Drugs Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Oncology Drugs Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oncology Drugs Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Blood Cancer

3.5 Breast Cancer

3.6 Gastrointestinal Cancer

3.7 Prostate Cancer

3.8 Respiratory or Lung Cancer

3.9 Others 4 Global Oncology Drugs Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Oncology Drugs Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oncology Drugs as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oncology Drugs Market

4.4 Global Top Players Oncology Drugs Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Oncology Drugs Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Oncology Drugs Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Roche

5.1.1 Roche Profile

5.1.2 Roche Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Roche Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Roche Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Roche Recent Developments

5.2 Celgene

5.2.1 Celgene Profile

5.2.2 Celgene Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Celgene Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Celgene Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Celgene Recent Developments

5.3 Novartis

5.5.1 Novartis Profile

5.3.2 Novartis Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Novartis Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Novartis Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Developments

5.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb

5.4.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

5.4.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Developments

5.5 Johnson & Johnson

5.5.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile

5.5.2 Johnson & Johnson Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments

5.6 Merck & Co.

5.6.1 Merck & Co. Profile

5.6.2 Merck & Co. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Merck & Co. Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Merck & Co. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Merck & Co. Recent Developments

5.7 AstraZeneca

5.7.1 AstraZeneca Profile

5.7.2 AstraZeneca Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 AstraZeneca Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 AstraZeneca Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 AstraZeneca Recent Developments

5.8 Pfizer

5.8.1 Pfizer Profile

5.8.2 Pfizer Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Pfizer Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Pfizer Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Pfizer Recent Developments

5.9 Amgen

5.9.1 Amgen Profile

5.9.2 Amgen Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Amgen Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Amgen Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Amgen Recent Developments

5.10 Eli Lilly

5.10.1 Eli Lilly Profile

5.10.2 Eli Lilly Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Eli Lilly Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Eli Lilly Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Eli Lilly Recent Developments

5.11 AbbVie

5.11.1 AbbVie Profile

5.11.2 AbbVie Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 AbbVie Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 AbbVie Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 AbbVie Recent Developments

5.12 Takeda

5.12.1 Takeda Profile

5.12.2 Takeda Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Takeda Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Takeda Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Takeda Recent Developments

5.13 Astellas

5.13.1 Astellas Profile

5.13.2 Astellas Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Astellas Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Astellas Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Astellas Recent Developments

5.14 Ipsen

5.14.1 Ipsen Profile

5.14.2 Ipsen Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Ipsen Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Ipsen Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Ipsen Recent Developments

5.15 Sanofi

5.15.1 Sanofi Profile

5.15.2 Sanofi Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Sanofi Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Sanofi Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Sanofi Recent Developments

5.16 Bayer

5.16.1 Bayer Profile

5.16.2 Bayer Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Bayer Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Bayer Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Bayer Recent Developments

5.17 Biogen Idec

5.17.1 Biogen Idec Profile

5.17.2 Biogen Idec Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Biogen Idec Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Biogen Idec Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Biogen Idec Recent Developments

5.18 Teva

5.18.1 Teva Profile

5.18.2 Teva Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Teva Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Teva Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Teva Recent Developments

5.19 Otsuka

5.19.1 Otsuka Profile

5.19.2 Otsuka Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 Otsuka Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Otsuka Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Otsuka Recent Developments

5.20 Eisai

5.20.1 Eisai Profile

5.20.2 Eisai Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 Eisai Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Eisai Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Eisai Recent Developments

5.21 Merck KGaA

5.21.1 Merck KGaA Profile

5.21.2 Merck KGaA Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.21.3 Merck KGaA Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Merck KGaA Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Merck KGaA Recent Developments

5.22 Gilead Sciences

5.22.1 Gilead Sciences Profile

5.22.2 Gilead Sciences Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.22.3 Gilead Sciences Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Gilead Sciences Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Gilead Sciences Recent Developments 6 North America Oncology Drugs by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Oncology Drugs Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Oncology Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Oncology Drugs by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Oncology Drugs Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Oncology Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Oncology Drugs by Players and by Application

8.1 China Oncology Drugs Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Oncology Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Oncology Drugs by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Oncology Drugs Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Oncology Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Oncology Drugs by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Oncology Drugs Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Oncology Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Oncology Drugs by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Oncology Drugs Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Oncology Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Oncology Drugs Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

