Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends by 2027 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, PerkinElmer

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Insights and Forecast to 2027] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Laboratory Benchtop Automation report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Laboratory Benchtop Automation market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Laboratory Benchtop Automation specifications, and company profiles. The Laboratory Benchtop Automation study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Laboratory Benchtop Automation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Laboratory Benchtop Automation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Laboratory Benchtop Automation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Laboratory Benchtop Automation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Laboratory Benchtop Automation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Laboratory Benchtop Automation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, PerkinElmer, Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher, Agilent Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product: Robotic System

Automated Workstations

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)



Market Segmentation by Application: Research and Academic Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies



The Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Laboratory Benchtop Automation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Laboratory Benchtop Automation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Laboratory Benchtop Automation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Laboratory Benchtop Automation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Laboratory Benchtop Automation market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Laboratory Benchtop Automation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Laboratory Benchtop Automation market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Laboratory Benchtop Automation Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Robotic System

1.2.3 Automated Workstations

1.2.4 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Research and Academic Institutes

1.3.3 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

1.3.4 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Production

2.1 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Laboratory Benchtop Automation Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Laboratory Benchtop Automation Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Laboratory Benchtop Automation Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Laboratory Benchtop Automation Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Laboratory Benchtop Automation Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Laboratory Benchtop Automation Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Laboratory Benchtop Automation Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Laboratory Benchtop Automation Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Laboratory Benchtop Automation Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Laboratory Benchtop Automation Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Laboratory Benchtop Automation Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Laboratory Benchtop Automation Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Laboratory Benchtop Automation Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

12.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview

12.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Laboratory Benchtop Automation Product Description

12.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Related Developments

12.2 Qiagen

12.2.1 Qiagen Corporation Information

12.2.2 Qiagen Overview

12.2.3 Qiagen Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Qiagen Laboratory Benchtop Automation Product Description

12.2.5 Qiagen Related Developments

12.3 PerkinElmer

12.3.1 PerkinElmer Corporation Information

12.3.2 PerkinElmer Overview

12.3.3 PerkinElmer Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 PerkinElmer Laboratory Benchtop Automation Product Description

12.3.5 PerkinElmer Related Developments

12.4 Hoffmann-La Roche

12.4.1 Hoffmann-La Roche Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hoffmann-La Roche Overview

12.4.3 Hoffmann-La Roche Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hoffmann-La Roche Laboratory Benchtop Automation Product Description

12.4.5 Hoffmann-La Roche Related Developments

12.5 Danaher

12.5.1 Danaher Corporation Information

12.5.2 Danaher Overview

12.5.3 Danaher Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Danaher Laboratory Benchtop Automation Product Description

12.5.5 Danaher Related Developments

12.6 Agilent Technologies

12.6.1 Agilent Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 Agilent Technologies Overview

12.6.3 Agilent Technologies Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Agilent Technologies Laboratory Benchtop Automation Product Description

12.6.5 Agilent Technologies Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Laboratory Benchtop Automation Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Laboratory Benchtop Automation Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Laboratory Benchtop Automation Production Mode & Process

13.4 Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Laboratory Benchtop Automation Sales Channels

13.4.2 Laboratory Benchtop Automation Distributors

13.5 Laboratory Benchtop Automation Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Laboratory Benchtop Automation Industry Trends

14.2 Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Drivers

14.3 Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Challenges

14.4 Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

