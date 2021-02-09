Kitchen Ranges Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Electrolux, LG Electronics, Robert Bosch

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Kitchen Ranges Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Kitchen Ranges Market Insights and Forecast to 2027] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Kitchen Ranges report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Kitchen Ranges market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Kitchen Ranges specifications, and company profiles. The Kitchen Ranges study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Kitchen Ranges report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Kitchen Ranges market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Kitchen Ranges market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Kitchen Ranges market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Kitchen Ranges market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Kitchen Ranges market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Electrolux, LG Electronics, Robert Bosch, Samsung Electronics, Whirlpool, Arcelik, Bertazzoni, Gorenje, Haier, ILVE Appliances, Miele, Sub-Zero, SMEG, Viking Range, Verona

Market Segmentation by Product: Freestanding Kitchen Range

Slide-in Kitchen Range



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Use

Commercial Use



The Kitchen Ranges Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Kitchen Ranges market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Kitchen Ranges market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Kitchen Ranges market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Kitchen Ranges industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Kitchen Ranges market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Kitchen Ranges market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Kitchen Ranges market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Kitchen Ranges Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Kitchen Ranges Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Freestanding Kitchen Range

1.2.3 Slide-in Kitchen Range

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Kitchen Ranges Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Kitchen Ranges Production

2.1 Global Kitchen Ranges Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Kitchen Ranges Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Kitchen Ranges Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Kitchen Ranges Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Kitchen Ranges Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Kitchen Ranges Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Kitchen Ranges Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Kitchen Ranges Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Kitchen Ranges Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Kitchen Ranges Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Kitchen Ranges Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Kitchen Ranges Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Kitchen Ranges Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Kitchen Ranges Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Kitchen Ranges Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Kitchen Ranges Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Kitchen Ranges Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Kitchen Ranges Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Kitchen Ranges Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Kitchen Ranges Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Kitchen Ranges Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Kitchen Ranges Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Kitchen Ranges Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Kitchen Ranges Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Kitchen Ranges Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Kitchen Ranges Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Kitchen Ranges Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Kitchen Ranges Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Kitchen Ranges Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Kitchen Ranges Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Kitchen Ranges Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Kitchen Ranges Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Kitchen Ranges Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Kitchen Ranges Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Kitchen Ranges Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Kitchen Ranges Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Kitchen Ranges Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Kitchen Ranges Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Kitchen Ranges Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Kitchen Ranges Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Kitchen Ranges Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Kitchen Ranges Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Kitchen Ranges Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Kitchen Ranges Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Kitchen Ranges Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Kitchen Ranges Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Kitchen Ranges Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Kitchen Ranges Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Kitchen Ranges Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Kitchen Ranges Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Kitchen Ranges Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Kitchen Ranges Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Kitchen Ranges Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Kitchen Ranges Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Kitchen Ranges Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Kitchen Ranges Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Kitchen Ranges Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Kitchen Ranges Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Kitchen Ranges Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Kitchen Ranges Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Kitchen Ranges Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Kitchen Ranges Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Kitchen Ranges Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Kitchen Ranges Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Kitchen Ranges Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Kitchen Ranges Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Kitchen Ranges Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Kitchen Ranges Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Kitchen Ranges Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Kitchen Ranges Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Kitchen Ranges Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Ranges Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Ranges Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Ranges Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Ranges Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Ranges Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Ranges Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Kitchen Ranges Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Electrolux

12.1.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

12.1.2 Electrolux Overview

12.1.3 Electrolux Kitchen Ranges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Electrolux Kitchen Ranges Product Description

12.1.5 Electrolux Related Developments

12.2 LG Electronics

12.2.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

12.2.2 LG Electronics Overview

12.2.3 LG Electronics Kitchen Ranges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 LG Electronics Kitchen Ranges Product Description

12.2.5 LG Electronics Related Developments

12.3 Robert Bosch

12.3.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

12.3.2 Robert Bosch Overview

12.3.3 Robert Bosch Kitchen Ranges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Robert Bosch Kitchen Ranges Product Description

12.3.5 Robert Bosch Related Developments

12.4 Samsung Electronics

12.4.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

12.4.2 Samsung Electronics Overview

12.4.3 Samsung Electronics Kitchen Ranges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Samsung Electronics Kitchen Ranges Product Description

12.4.5 Samsung Electronics Related Developments

12.5 Whirlpool

12.5.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

12.5.2 Whirlpool Overview

12.5.3 Whirlpool Kitchen Ranges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Whirlpool Kitchen Ranges Product Description

12.5.5 Whirlpool Related Developments

12.6 Arcelik

12.6.1 Arcelik Corporation Information

12.6.2 Arcelik Overview

12.6.3 Arcelik Kitchen Ranges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Arcelik Kitchen Ranges Product Description

12.6.5 Arcelik Related Developments

12.7 Bertazzoni

12.7.1 Bertazzoni Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bertazzoni Overview

12.7.3 Bertazzoni Kitchen Ranges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Bertazzoni Kitchen Ranges Product Description

12.7.5 Bertazzoni Related Developments

12.8 Gorenje

12.8.1 Gorenje Corporation Information

12.8.2 Gorenje Overview

12.8.3 Gorenje Kitchen Ranges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Gorenje Kitchen Ranges Product Description

12.8.5 Gorenje Related Developments

12.9 Haier

12.9.1 Haier Corporation Information

12.9.2 Haier Overview

12.9.3 Haier Kitchen Ranges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Haier Kitchen Ranges Product Description

12.9.5 Haier Related Developments

12.10 ILVE Appliances

12.10.1 ILVE Appliances Corporation Information

12.10.2 ILVE Appliances Overview

12.10.3 ILVE Appliances Kitchen Ranges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ILVE Appliances Kitchen Ranges Product Description

12.10.5 ILVE Appliances Related Developments

12.11 Miele

12.11.1 Miele Corporation Information

12.11.2 Miele Overview

12.11.3 Miele Kitchen Ranges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Miele Kitchen Ranges Product Description

12.11.5 Miele Related Developments

12.12 Sub-Zero

12.12.1 Sub-Zero Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sub-Zero Overview

12.12.3 Sub-Zero Kitchen Ranges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sub-Zero Kitchen Ranges Product Description

12.12.5 Sub-Zero Related Developments

12.13 SMEG

12.13.1 SMEG Corporation Information

12.13.2 SMEG Overview

12.13.3 SMEG Kitchen Ranges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 SMEG Kitchen Ranges Product Description

12.13.5 SMEG Related Developments

12.14 Viking Range

12.14.1 Viking Range Corporation Information

12.14.2 Viking Range Overview

12.14.3 Viking Range Kitchen Ranges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Viking Range Kitchen Ranges Product Description

12.14.5 Viking Range Related Developments

12.15 Verona

12.15.1 Verona Corporation Information

12.15.2 Verona Overview

12.15.3 Verona Kitchen Ranges Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Verona Kitchen Ranges Product Description

12.15.5 Verona Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Kitchen Ranges Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Kitchen Ranges Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Kitchen Ranges Production Mode & Process

13.4 Kitchen Ranges Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Kitchen Ranges Sales Channels

13.4.2 Kitchen Ranges Distributors

13.5 Kitchen Ranges Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Kitchen Ranges Industry Trends

14.2 Kitchen Ranges Market Drivers

14.3 Kitchen Ranges Market Challenges

14.4 Kitchen Ranges Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Kitchen Ranges Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

