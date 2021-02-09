Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027| Schneider Electric SE, ABB Group, Siemens AG

The global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market, such as Schneider Electric SE, ABB Group, Siemens AG, Alstom Power, Grid Solutions, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi, Beta Engineering, Mistras, Richterra, Hyosung, KEC, Kepco, Black&Veatch, Eaton Corporation Limited, General Electric They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2019, the global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market by Product: , High Voltage Installations, Urban Installations, Indoor Installations, Environmentally Sensitive Installations, Others

Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market by Application: , Power Plant, Residential, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Overview

1.1 Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Product Overview

1.2 Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 High Voltage Installations

1.2.2 Urban Installations

1.2.3 Indoor Installations

1.2.4 Environmentally Sensitive Installations

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) by Application

4.1 Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Power Plant

4.1.2 Residential

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) by Application 5 North America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Business

10.1 Schneider Electric SE

10.1.1 Schneider Electric SE Corporation Information

10.1.2 Schneider Electric SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Schneider Electric SE Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Schneider Electric SE Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Products Offered

10.1.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development

10.2 ABB Group

10.2.1 ABB Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 ABB Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 ABB Group Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 ABB Group Recent Development

10.3 Siemens AG

10.3.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

10.3.2 Siemens AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Siemens AG Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Siemens AG Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Products Offered

10.3.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

10.4 Alstom Power

10.4.1 Alstom Power Corporation Information

10.4.2 Alstom Power Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Alstom Power Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Alstom Power Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Products Offered

10.4.5 Alstom Power Recent Development

10.5 Grid Solutions

10.5.1 Grid Solutions Corporation Information

10.5.2 Grid Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Grid Solutions Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Grid Solutions Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Products Offered

10.5.5 Grid Solutions Recent Development

10.6 Toshiba

10.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Toshiba Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Toshiba Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Products Offered

10.6.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.7.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Products Offered

10.7.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Hitachi

10.8.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Hitachi Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hitachi Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Products Offered

10.8.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.9 Beta Engineering

10.9.1 Beta Engineering Corporation Information

10.9.2 Beta Engineering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Beta Engineering Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Beta Engineering Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Products Offered

10.9.5 Beta Engineering Recent Development

10.10 Mistras

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mistras Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mistras Recent Development

10.11 Richterra

10.11.1 Richterra Corporation Information

10.11.2 Richterra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Richterra Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Richterra Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Products Offered

10.11.5 Richterra Recent Development

10.12 Hyosung

10.12.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hyosung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Hyosung Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Hyosung Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Products Offered

10.12.5 Hyosung Recent Development

10.13 KEC

10.13.1 KEC Corporation Information

10.13.2 KEC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 KEC Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 KEC Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Products Offered

10.13.5 KEC Recent Development

10.14 Kepco

10.14.1 Kepco Corporation Information

10.14.2 Kepco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Kepco Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Kepco Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Products Offered

10.14.5 Kepco Recent Development

10.15 Black&Veatch

10.15.1 Black&Veatch Corporation Information

10.15.2 Black&Veatch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Black&Veatch Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Black&Veatch Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Products Offered

10.15.5 Black&Veatch Recent Development

10.16 Eaton Corporation Limited

10.16.1 Eaton Corporation Limited Corporation Information

10.16.2 Eaton Corporation Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Eaton Corporation Limited Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Eaton Corporation Limited Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Products Offered

10.16.5 Eaton Corporation Limited Recent Development

10.17 General Electric

10.17.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.17.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 General Electric Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 General Electric Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Products Offered

10.17.5 General Electric Recent Development 11 Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

