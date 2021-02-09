Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Global Review 2021-2027 | Ami Chemicals, Carboclor, KKR-Led Group

“

The report titled Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Ami Chemicals, Carboclor, KKR-Led Group, LG Chem, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF, Honeywell International Inc, Clariant AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Dow Chemicals

Market Segmentation by Product: Process Solvent

Cleaning Agent

Coating Solvent



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical

Paints and Coatings

Others



The Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Process Solvent

1.2.3 Cleaning Agent

1.2.4 Coating Solvent

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chemical

1.3.3 Paints and Coatings

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Production

2.1 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Ami Chemicals

12.1.1 Ami Chemicals Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ami Chemicals Overview

12.1.3 Ami Chemicals Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ami Chemicals Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Product Description

12.1.5 Ami Chemicals Recent Developments

12.2 Carboclor

12.2.1 Carboclor Corporation Information

12.2.2 Carboclor Overview

12.2.3 Carboclor Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Carboclor Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Product Description

12.2.5 Carboclor Recent Developments

12.3 KKR-Led Group

12.3.1 KKR-Led Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 KKR-Led Group Overview

12.3.3 KKR-Led Group Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 KKR-Led Group Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Product Description

12.3.5 KKR-Led Group Recent Developments

12.4 LG Chem

12.4.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.4.2 LG Chem Overview

12.4.3 LG Chem Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 LG Chem Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Product Description

12.4.5 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.5 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

12.5.1 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Corporation Information

12.5.2 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Overview

12.5.3 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Product Description

12.5.5 Royal Dutch Shell PLC Recent Developments

12.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation

12.6.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Product Description

12.6.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 BASF

12.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.7.2 BASF Overview

12.7.3 BASF Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BASF Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Product Description

12.7.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.8 Honeywell International Inc

12.8.1 Honeywell International Inc Corporation Information

12.8.2 Honeywell International Inc Overview

12.8.3 Honeywell International Inc Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Honeywell International Inc Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Product Description

12.8.5 Honeywell International Inc Recent Developments

12.9 Clariant AG

12.9.1 Clariant AG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Clariant AG Overview

12.9.3 Clariant AG Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Clariant AG Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Product Description

12.9.5 Clariant AG Recent Developments

12.10 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

12.10.1 Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Overview

12.10.3 Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Product Description

12.10.5 Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Recent Developments

12.11 Dow Chemicals

12.11.1 Dow Chemicals Corporation Information

12.11.2 Dow Chemicals Overview

12.11.3 Dow Chemicals Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Dow Chemicals Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Product Description

12.11.5 Dow Chemicals Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Production Mode & Process

13.4 Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Sales Channels

13.4.2 Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Distributors

13.5 Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Industry Trends

14.2 Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Drivers

14.3 Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Challenges

14.4 Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Industrial Grade Isopropyl Alcohol Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

