Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 | Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA

The global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market, such as Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, Koppert, Syngenta, BASF, Corteva Agriscience, Andermatt Biocontrol, FMC Corporation, Marrone Bio, Isagro, Som Phytopharma India, Novozymes, Bionema, Jiangsu Luye, Chengdu New Sun They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2019, the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market by Product: , Microbial Pesticides, Biochemical Pesticides, Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs), Others, Microbial pesticides is the most used type in 2019, accounted for 88.63% market share.

Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market by Application: , Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Pulses, Other Crops, Cereals and pulses is the largest proportion with 44.56% market share in 2019.

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Overview

1.1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Product Overview

1.2 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Microbial Pesticides

1.2.2 Biochemical Pesticides

1.2.3 Plant-Incorporated Protectants (PIPs)

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Industry

1.5.1.1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Application

4.1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Fruits and Vegetables

4.1.2 Cereals and Pulses

4.1.3 Other Crops

4.2 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) by Application 5 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Business

10.1 Bayer Crop Science

10.1.1 Bayer Crop Science Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bayer Crop Science Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Bayer Crop Science Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Bayer Crop Science Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.1.5 Bayer Crop Science Recent Development

10.2 Valent BioSciences

10.2.1 Valent BioSciences Corporation Information

10.2.2 Valent BioSciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Valent BioSciences Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Bayer Crop Science Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.2.5 Valent BioSciences Recent Development

10.3 Certis USA

10.3.1 Certis USA Corporation Information

10.3.2 Certis USA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Certis USA Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Certis USA Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.3.5 Certis USA Recent Development

10.4 Koppert

10.4.1 Koppert Corporation Information

10.4.2 Koppert Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Koppert Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Koppert Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.4.5 Koppert Recent Development

10.5 Syngenta

10.5.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

10.5.2 Syngenta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Syngenta Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Syngenta Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.5.5 Syngenta Recent Development

10.6 BASF

10.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.6.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 BASF Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 BASF Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.6.5 BASF Recent Development

10.7 Corteva Agriscience

10.7.1 Corteva Agriscience Corporation Information

10.7.2 Corteva Agriscience Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Corteva Agriscience Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Corteva Agriscience Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.7.5 Corteva Agriscience Recent Development

10.8 Andermatt Biocontrol

10.8.1 Andermatt Biocontrol Corporation Information

10.8.2 Andermatt Biocontrol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Andermatt Biocontrol Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Andermatt Biocontrol Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.8.5 Andermatt Biocontrol Recent Development

10.9 FMC Corporation

10.9.1 FMC Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 FMC Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 FMC Corporation Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 FMC Corporation Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.9.5 FMC Corporation Recent Development

10.10 Marrone Bio

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Marrone Bio Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Marrone Bio Recent Development

10.11 Isagro

10.11.1 Isagro Corporation Information

10.11.2 Isagro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Isagro Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Isagro Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.11.5 Isagro Recent Development

10.12 Som Phytopharma India

10.12.1 Som Phytopharma India Corporation Information

10.12.2 Som Phytopharma India Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Som Phytopharma India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Som Phytopharma India Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.12.5 Som Phytopharma India Recent Development

10.13 Novozymes

10.13.1 Novozymes Corporation Information

10.13.2 Novozymes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Novozymes Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Novozymes Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.13.5 Novozymes Recent Development

10.14 Bionema

10.14.1 Bionema Corporation Information

10.14.2 Bionema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Bionema Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Bionema Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.14.5 Bionema Recent Development

10.15 Jiangsu Luye

10.15.1 Jiangsu Luye Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jiangsu Luye Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Jiangsu Luye Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Jiangsu Luye Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.15.5 Jiangsu Luye Recent Development

10.16 Chengdu New Sun

10.16.1 Chengdu New Sun Corporation Information

10.16.2 Chengdu New Sun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Chengdu New Sun Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Chengdu New Sun Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Products Offered

10.16.5 Chengdu New Sun Recent Development 11 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

