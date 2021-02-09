Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027| Sumitomo Chemical, Certis USA, FMC

The global Bacillus thuringiensis market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Bacillus thuringiensis market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Bacillus thuringiensis market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Bacillus thuringiensis market, such as Sumitomo Chemical, Certis USA, FMC, Sumitomo Chemical, Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide, King Biotec, Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology, Wuhan Unioasis Biological, Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech, Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical, Phyllom BioProducts Corporation, Bonide, Becker Microbial Products They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Bacillus thuringiensis market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Bacillus thuringiensis market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2027 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2019, the global Bacillus thuringiensis market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Bacillus thuringiensis industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Bacillus thuringiensis market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Bacillus thuringiensis market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Bacillus thuringiensis market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Bacillus thuringiensis market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market by Product: , Bacillus Thuringiensis Kurstaki, Bacillus Thuringiensis Serotype Israelensis, Bacillus Thuringiensis Aizawai, Others, Bacillus thuringiensis Kurstaki accounted for a share of 65.36% in the global bacillus thuringiensis market in 2019.

Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market by Application: , Fruit and Vegetables, Crops, Forest, Urban Greening, Gardening, Others, In bacillus thuringiensis market, the fruit and vegetables holds an important share of 34.79% in 2019.

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Bacillus thuringiensis market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bacillus thuringiensis market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Bacillus thuringiensis industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bacillus thuringiensis market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bacillus thuringiensis market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bacillus thuringiensis market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Overview

1.1 Bacillus thuringiensis Product Overview

1.2 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bacillus Thuringiensis Kurstaki

1.2.2 Bacillus Thuringiensis Serotype Israelensis

1.2.3 Bacillus Thuringiensis Aizawai

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Bacillus thuringiensis Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Bacillus thuringiensis Industry

1.5.1.1 Bacillus thuringiensis Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Bacillus thuringiensis Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Bacillus thuringiensis Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bacillus thuringiensis Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Bacillus thuringiensis Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bacillus thuringiensis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bacillus thuringiensis Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bacillus thuringiensis Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bacillus thuringiensis as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bacillus thuringiensis Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bacillus thuringiensis Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Bacillus thuringiensis by Application

4.1 Bacillus thuringiensis Segment by Application

4.1.1 Fruit and Vegetables

4.1.2 Crops

4.1.3 Forest

4.1.4 Urban Greening

4.1.5 Gardening

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Bacillus thuringiensis Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Bacillus thuringiensis by Application

4.5.2 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis by Application 5 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bacillus thuringiensis Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Bacillus thuringiensis Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bacillus thuringiensis Business

10.1 Sumitomo Chemical

10.1.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Sumitomo Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Sumitomo Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.1.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.2 Certis USA

10.2.1 Certis USA Corporation Information

10.2.2 Certis USA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Certis USA Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Sumitomo Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.2.5 Certis USA Recent Development

10.3 FMC

10.3.1 FMC Corporation Information

10.3.2 FMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 FMC Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 FMC Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.3.5 FMC Recent Development

10.4 Sumitomo Chemical

10.4.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sumitomo Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sumitomo Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.4.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.5 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide

10.5.1 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.5.5 Fujian Pucheng Green Shell Biopesticide Recent Development

10.6 King Biotec

10.6.1 King Biotec Corporation Information

10.6.2 King Biotec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 King Biotec Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 King Biotec Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.6.5 King Biotec Recent Development

10.7 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology

10.7.1 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.7.5 Shaanxi Microbe Biotechnology Recent Development

10.8 Wuhan Unioasis Biological

10.8.1 Wuhan Unioasis Biological Corporation Information

10.8.2 Wuhan Unioasis Biological Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Wuhan Unioasis Biological Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Wuhan Unioasis Biological Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.8.5 Wuhan Unioasis Biological Recent Development

10.9 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech

10.9.1 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.9.5 Wuhan Kernel Bio-tech Recent Development

10.10 Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Bacillus thuringiensis Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Yangzhou Luyuan Bio-Chemical Recent Development

10.11 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation

10.11.1 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.11.5 Phyllom BioProducts Corporation Recent Development

10.12 Bonide

10.12.1 Bonide Corporation Information

10.12.2 Bonide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Bonide Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Bonide Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.12.5 Bonide Recent Development

10.13 Becker Microbial Products

10.13.1 Becker Microbial Products Corporation Information

10.13.2 Becker Microbial Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Becker Microbial Products Bacillus thuringiensis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Becker Microbial Products Bacillus thuringiensis Products Offered

10.13.5 Becker Microbial Products Recent Development 11 Bacillus thuringiensis Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bacillus thuringiensis Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bacillus thuringiensis Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

