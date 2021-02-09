Sensor Patch Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, iRhythm Technologies, Dexcom

“
Key Players Mentioned: Abbott Laboratories, iRhythm Technologies, Dexcom, Medtronic, Texas Instruments, Proteus Digital Health, Gentag, Kenzen, Vitalconnect, Smartrac, Nanosonic, Isansys Lifecare, Leaf Healthcare, Frontier Smart Technologies, Feeligreen, G-Tech Medical
Market Segmentation by Product: Temperature Sensor Patch
Blood Glucose Sensor Patch
Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch
Heart Rate Sensor Patch
ECG Sensor Patch
Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Healthcare
Fitness and Sports
The Sensor Patch Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sensor Patch market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sensor Patch market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Sensor Patch market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sensor Patch industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Sensor Patch market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Sensor Patch market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sensor Patch market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sensor Patch Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sensor Patch Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Temperature Sensor Patch
1.4.3 Blood Glucose Sensor Patch
1.2.4 Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch
1.2.5 Heart Rate Sensor Patch
1.2.6 ECG Sensor Patch
1.2.7 Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sensor Patch Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Fitness and Sports
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sensor Patch Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Sensor Patch Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Sensor Patch Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Sensor Patch Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Sensor Patch Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Sensor Patch Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Sensor Patch Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Sensor Patch Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Sensor Patch Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Sensor Patch Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Sensor Patch Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Sensor Patch Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sensor Patch Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Sensor Patch Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Sensor Patch Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Sensor Patch Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sensor Patch Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Sensor Patch Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Sensor Patch Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Sensor Patch Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Sensor Patch Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Sensor Patch Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Sensor Patch Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Sensor Patch Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Sensor Patch Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Sensor Patch Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Sensor Patch Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Sensor Patch Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Sensor Patch Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Sensor Patch Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Sensor Patch Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Sensor Patch Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Sensor Patch Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Sensor Patch Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Sensor Patch Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Sensor Patch Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Sensor Patch Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Sensor Patch Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Sensor Patch Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Sensor Patch Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Sensor Patch Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Sensor Patch Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Sensor Patch Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Sensor Patch Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Sensor Patch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Sensor Patch Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Sensor Patch Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Sensor Patch Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Sensor Patch Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Sensor Patch Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Sensor Patch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Sensor Patch Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Sensor Patch Sales by Type (2017-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Sensor Patch Revenue by Type (2017-2027)
7.2 Europe Sensor Patch Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Sensor Patch Sales by Application (2017-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Sensor Patch Revenue by Application (2017-2027)
7.3 Europe Sensor Patch Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Sensor Patch Sales by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Sensor Patch Revenue by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Sensor Patch Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sensor Patch Sales by Type (2018-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sensor Patch Revenue by Type (2018-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Sensor Patch Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sensor Patch Sales by Application (2018-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sensor Patch Revenue by Application (2018-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Sensor Patch Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Sensor Patch Sales by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Sensor Patch Revenue by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Sensor Patch Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Sensor Patch Sales by Type (2019-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Sensor Patch Revenue by Type (2019-2027)
9.2 Latin America Sensor Patch Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Sensor Patch Sales by Application (2019-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Sensor Patch Revenue by Application (2019-2027)
9.3 Latin America Sensor Patch Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Sensor Patch Sales by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Sensor Patch Revenue by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
6 Middle East and Africa
6.1 Middle East and Africa Sensor Patch Market Size by Type
6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sensor Patch Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sensor Patch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 Middle East and Africa Sensor Patch Market Size by Application
6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sensor Patch Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sensor Patch Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Middle East and Africa Sensor Patch Market Size by Country
6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sensor Patch Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sensor Patch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 Turkey
6.3.4 Saudi Arabia
6.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Abbott Laboratories
11.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information
11.1.2 Abbott Laboratories Overview
11.1.3 Abbott Laboratories Sensor Patch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Sensor Patch Product Description
11.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Related Developments
11.2 iRhythm Technologies
11.2.1 iRhythm Technologies Corporation Information
11.2.2 iRhythm Technologies Overview
11.2.3 iRhythm Technologies Sensor Patch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 iRhythm Technologies Sensor Patch Product Description
11.2.5 iRhythm Technologies Related Developments
11.3 Dexcom
11.3.1 Dexcom Corporation Information
11.3.2 Dexcom Overview
11.3.3 Dexcom Sensor Patch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Dexcom Sensor Patch Product Description
11.3.5 Dexcom Related Developments
11.4 Medtronic
11.4.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
11.4.2 Medtronic Overview
11.4.3 Medtronic Sensor Patch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Medtronic Sensor Patch Product Description
11.4.5 Medtronic Related Developments
11.5 Texas Instruments
11.5.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information
11.5.2 Texas Instruments Overview
11.5.3 Texas Instruments Sensor Patch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Texas Instruments Sensor Patch Product Description
11.5.5 Texas Instruments Related Developments
11.6 Proteus Digital Health
11.6.1 Proteus Digital Health Corporation Information
11.6.2 Proteus Digital Health Overview
11.6.3 Proteus Digital Health Sensor Patch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Proteus Digital Health Sensor Patch Product Description
11.6.5 Proteus Digital Health Related Developments
11.7 Gentag
11.7.1 Gentag Corporation Information
11.7.2 Gentag Overview
11.7.3 Gentag Sensor Patch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Gentag Sensor Patch Product Description
11.7.5 Gentag Related Developments
11.8 Kenzen
11.8.1 Kenzen Corporation Information
11.8.2 Kenzen Overview
11.8.3 Kenzen Sensor Patch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Kenzen Sensor Patch Product Description
11.8.5 Kenzen Related Developments
11.9 Vitalconnect
11.9.1 Vitalconnect Corporation Information
11.9.2 Vitalconnect Overview
11.9.3 Vitalconnect Sensor Patch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Vitalconnect Sensor Patch Product Description
11.9.5 Vitalconnect Related Developments
11.10 Smartrac
11.10.1 Smartrac Corporation Information
11.10.2 Smartrac Overview
11.10.3 Smartrac Sensor Patch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Smartrac Sensor Patch Product Description
11.10.5 Smartrac Related Developments
11.12 Isansys Lifecare
11.12.1 Isansys Lifecare Corporation Information
11.12.2 Isansys Lifecare Overview
11.12.3 Isansys Lifecare Sensor Patch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Isansys Lifecare Product Description
11.12.5 Isansys Lifecare Related Developments
11.13 Leaf Healthcare
11.13.1 Leaf Healthcare Corporation Information
11.13.2 Leaf Healthcare Overview
11.13.3 Leaf Healthcare Sensor Patch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Leaf Healthcare Product Description
11.13.5 Leaf Healthcare Related Developments
11.14 Frontier Smart Technologies
11.14.1 Frontier Smart Technologies Corporation Information
11.14.2 Frontier Smart Technologies Overview
11.14.3 Frontier Smart Technologies Sensor Patch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Frontier Smart Technologies Product Description
11.14.5 Frontier Smart Technologies Related Developments
11.15 Feeligreen
11.15.1 Feeligreen Corporation Information
11.15.2 Feeligreen Overview
11.15.3 Feeligreen Sensor Patch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Feeligreen Product Description
11.15.5 Feeligreen Related Developments
11.16 G-Tech Medical
11.16.1 G-Tech Medical Corporation Information
11.16.2 G-Tech Medical Overview
11.16.3 G-Tech Medical Sensor Patch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 G-Tech Medical Product Description
11.16.5 G-Tech Medical Related Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Sensor Patch Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Sensor Patch Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Sensor Patch Production Mode & Process
12.4 Sensor Patch Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Sensor Patch Sales Channels
12.4.2 Sensor Patch Distributors
12.5 Sensor Patch Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Sensor Patch Industry Trends
13.2 Sensor Patch Market Drivers
13.3 Sensor Patch Market Challenges
13.4 Sensor Patch Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Sensor Patch Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
”