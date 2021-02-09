Silicone Additives Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Dow Corning (US), Evonik (Germany), Shin-Etsu (Japan)

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Silicone Additives Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Silicone Additives Market Insights and Forecast to 2027] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Silicone Additives report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Silicone Additives market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Silicone Additives specifications, and company profiles. The Silicone Additives study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Silicone Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Silicone Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Silicone Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Silicone Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Silicone Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Silicone Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dow Corning (US), Evonik (Germany), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Momentive Performance Materials (US), Elkem (Norway), KCC Corporation (South Korea), Wacker Chemie (Germany), BYK Additives (Germany), Siltech (Canada), BRB International (Netherlands)

Market Segmentation by Product: Defoamers

Wetting & Dispersing Agents

Rheology Modifiers

Surfactants

Lubricating Agents

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Plastics & Composites

Paints & Coatings

Paper & Pulp

Personal & Homecare

Food & Beverages

Chemical Manufacturing and Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Others



The Silicone Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Silicone Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Silicone Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Silicone Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Silicone Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Silicone Additives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Silicone Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Silicone Additives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Silicone Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Silicone Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Defoamers

1.2.3 Wetting & Dispersing Agents

1.2.4 Rheology Modifiers

1.2.5 Surfactants

1.2.6 Lubricating Agents

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Silicone Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Plastics & Composites

1.3.3 Paints & Coatings

1.3.4 Paper & Pulp

1.3.5 Personal & Homecare

1.3.6 Food & Beverages

1.3.7 Chemical Manufacturing and Oil & Gas

1.3.8 Agriculture

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Silicone Additives Production

2.1 Global Silicone Additives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Silicone Additives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Silicone Additives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Silicone Additives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Silicone Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Silicone Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Silicone Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Silicone Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Silicone Additives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Silicone Additives Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Silicone Additives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Silicone Additives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Silicone Additives Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Silicone Additives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Silicone Additives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Silicone Additives Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Silicone Additives Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Silicone Additives Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Silicone Additives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Silicone Additives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Silicone Additives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Silicone Additives Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Silicone Additives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Silicone Additives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Silicone Additives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Silicone Additives Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Silicone Additives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Silicone Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Silicone Additives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Silicone Additives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Silicone Additives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Silicone Additives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Silicone Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Silicone Additives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Silicone Additives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Silicone Additives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Silicone Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Silicone Additives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Silicone Additives Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Silicone Additives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Silicone Additives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Silicone Additives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Silicone Additives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Silicone Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Silicone Additives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Silicone Additives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Silicone Additives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Silicone Additives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Silicone Additives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Silicone Additives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Silicone Additives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Silicone Additives Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Silicone Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Silicone Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Silicone Additives Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Silicone Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Silicone Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Silicone Additives Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Silicone Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Silicone Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Silicone Additives Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Silicone Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Silicone Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Silicone Additives Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Silicone Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Silicone Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Silicone Additives Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Silicone Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Silicone Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Silicone Additives Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Silicone Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Silicone Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Silicone Additives Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Silicone Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Silicone Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Silicone Additives Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Silicone Additives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Silicone Additives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Silicone Additives Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Silicone Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Silicone Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Silicone Additives Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Silicone Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Silicone Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Silicone Additives Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Silicone Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Silicone Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Silicone Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Dow Corning (US)

12.1.1 Dow Corning (US) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dow Corning (US) Overview

12.1.3 Dow Corning (US) Silicone Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Dow Corning (US) Silicone Additives Product Description

12.1.5 Dow Corning (US) Related Developments

12.2 Evonik (Germany)

12.2.1 Evonik (Germany) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Evonik (Germany) Overview

12.2.3 Evonik (Germany) Silicone Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Evonik (Germany) Silicone Additives Product Description

12.2.5 Evonik (Germany) Related Developments

12.3 Shin-Etsu (Japan)

12.3.1 Shin-Etsu (Japan) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Shin-Etsu (Japan) Overview

12.3.3 Shin-Etsu (Japan) Silicone Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Shin-Etsu (Japan) Silicone Additives Product Description

12.3.5 Shin-Etsu (Japan) Related Developments

12.4 Momentive Performance Materials (US)

12.4.1 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Overview

12.4.3 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Silicone Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Silicone Additives Product Description

12.4.5 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Related Developments

12.5 Elkem (Norway)

12.5.1 Elkem (Norway) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Elkem (Norway) Overview

12.5.3 Elkem (Norway) Silicone Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Elkem (Norway) Silicone Additives Product Description

12.5.5 Elkem (Norway) Related Developments

12.6 KCC Corporation (South Korea)

12.6.1 KCC Corporation (South Korea) Corporation Information

12.6.2 KCC Corporation (South Korea) Overview

12.6.3 KCC Corporation (South Korea) Silicone Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 KCC Corporation (South Korea) Silicone Additives Product Description

12.6.5 KCC Corporation (South Korea) Related Developments

12.7 Wacker Chemie (Germany)

12.7.1 Wacker Chemie (Germany) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wacker Chemie (Germany) Overview

12.7.3 Wacker Chemie (Germany) Silicone Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Wacker Chemie (Germany) Silicone Additives Product Description

12.7.5 Wacker Chemie (Germany) Related Developments

12.8 BYK Additives (Germany)

12.8.1 BYK Additives (Germany) Corporation Information

12.8.2 BYK Additives (Germany) Overview

12.8.3 BYK Additives (Germany) Silicone Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BYK Additives (Germany) Silicone Additives Product Description

12.8.5 BYK Additives (Germany) Related Developments

12.9 Siltech (Canada)

12.9.1 Siltech (Canada) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Siltech (Canada) Overview

12.9.3 Siltech (Canada) Silicone Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Siltech (Canada) Silicone Additives Product Description

12.9.5 Siltech (Canada) Related Developments

12.10 BRB International (Netherlands)

12.10.1 BRB International (Netherlands) Corporation Information

12.10.2 BRB International (Netherlands) Overview

12.10.3 BRB International (Netherlands) Silicone Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 BRB International (Netherlands) Silicone Additives Product Description

12.10.5 BRB International (Netherlands) Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Silicone Additives Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Silicone Additives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Silicone Additives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Silicone Additives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Silicone Additives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Silicone Additives Distributors

13.5 Silicone Additives Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Silicone Additives Industry Trends

14.2 Silicone Additives Market Drivers

14.3 Silicone Additives Market Challenges

14.4 Silicone Additives Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Silicone Additives Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

