Electric Road Sweeper Market Size 2021, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2027 | Dulevo, Tenax International, Boschung

The report titled Global Electric Road Sweeper Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Road Sweeper market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Road Sweeper market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Road Sweeper market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Road Sweeper market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Road Sweeper report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Road Sweeper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Road Sweeper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Road Sweeper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Road Sweeper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Road Sweeper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Road Sweeper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dulevo, Tenax International, Boschung, Bucher Municipal, Flash Battery, Glutton, Trombia, INTERACT, Thessaloniki, Zoomlion Environmental, Aebi Schmidt

Market Segmentation by Product: Compact

Mid-Sized

Truck Mounted



Market Segmentation by Application: Urban Roads

Highways

Airports

Others



The Electric Road Sweeper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Road Sweeper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Road Sweeper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Road Sweeper market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Road Sweeper industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Road Sweeper market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Road Sweeper market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Road Sweeper market?

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Road Sweeper Market Overview

1.1 Electric Road Sweeper Product Overview

1.2 Electric Road Sweeper Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Compact

1.2.2 Mid-Sized

1.2.3 Truck Mounted

1.3 Global Electric Road Sweeper Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electric Road Sweeper Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Electric Road Sweeper Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Road Sweeper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Electric Road Sweeper Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Road Sweeper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Electric Road Sweeper Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Road Sweeper Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Road Sweeper Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Road Sweeper Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Road Sweeper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Road Sweeper Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Road Sweeper Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Road Sweeper Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Road Sweeper as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Road Sweeper Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Road Sweeper Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Electric Road Sweeper Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electric Road Sweeper Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Road Sweeper Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electric Road Sweeper Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Road Sweeper Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Electric Road Sweeper Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Electric Road Sweeper by Application

4.1 Electric Road Sweeper Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Urban Roads

4.1.2 Highways

4.1.3 Airports

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Electric Road Sweeper Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electric Road Sweeper Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Road Sweeper Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Electric Road Sweeper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Electric Road Sweeper Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Electric Road Sweeper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Road Sweeper Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Electric Road Sweeper by Country

5.1 North America Electric Road Sweeper Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Electric Road Sweeper Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Electric Road Sweeper by Country

6.1 Europe Electric Road Sweeper Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Electric Road Sweeper Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Electric Road Sweeper by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Road Sweeper Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Road Sweeper Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Electric Road Sweeper by Country

8.1 Latin America Electric Road Sweeper Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Electric Road Sweeper Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Electric Road Sweeper by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Road Sweeper Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Road Sweeper Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Road Sweeper Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Road Sweeper Business

10.1 Dulevo

10.1.1 Dulevo Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dulevo Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Dulevo Electric Road Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Dulevo Electric Road Sweeper Products Offered

10.1.5 Dulevo Recent Development

10.2 Tenax International

10.2.1 Tenax International Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tenax International Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Tenax International Electric Road Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Dulevo Electric Road Sweeper Products Offered

10.2.5 Tenax International Recent Development

10.3 Boschung

10.3.1 Boschung Corporation Information

10.3.2 Boschung Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Boschung Electric Road Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Boschung Electric Road Sweeper Products Offered

10.3.5 Boschung Recent Development

10.4 Bucher Municipal

10.4.1 Bucher Municipal Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bucher Municipal Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Bucher Municipal Electric Road Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Bucher Municipal Electric Road Sweeper Products Offered

10.4.5 Bucher Municipal Recent Development

10.5 Flash Battery

10.5.1 Flash Battery Corporation Information

10.5.2 Flash Battery Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Flash Battery Electric Road Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Flash Battery Electric Road Sweeper Products Offered

10.5.5 Flash Battery Recent Development

10.6 Glutton

10.6.1 Glutton Corporation Information

10.6.2 Glutton Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Glutton Electric Road Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Glutton Electric Road Sweeper Products Offered

10.6.5 Glutton Recent Development

10.7 Trombia

10.7.1 Trombia Corporation Information

10.7.2 Trombia Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Trombia Electric Road Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Trombia Electric Road Sweeper Products Offered

10.7.5 Trombia Recent Development

10.8 INTERACT

10.8.1 INTERACT Corporation Information

10.8.2 INTERACT Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 INTERACT Electric Road Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 INTERACT Electric Road Sweeper Products Offered

10.8.5 INTERACT Recent Development

10.9 Thessaloniki

10.9.1 Thessaloniki Corporation Information

10.9.2 Thessaloniki Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Thessaloniki Electric Road Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Thessaloniki Electric Road Sweeper Products Offered

10.9.5 Thessaloniki Recent Development

10.10 Zoomlion Environmental

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric Road Sweeper Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Zoomlion Environmental Electric Road Sweeper Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Zoomlion Environmental Recent Development

10.11 Aebi Schmidt

10.11.1 Aebi Schmidt Corporation Information

10.11.2 Aebi Schmidt Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Aebi Schmidt Electric Road Sweeper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Aebi Schmidt Electric Road Sweeper Products Offered

10.11.5 Aebi Schmidt Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Road Sweeper Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Road Sweeper Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electric Road Sweeper Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electric Road Sweeper Distributors

12.3 Electric Road Sweeper Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

