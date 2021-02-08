Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Unitika, Kuraray, Gunei Chemical

“

The report titled Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Unitika, Kuraray, Gunei Chemical, Evertech Envisafe Ecology, Awa Paper, HP Materials Solutions, Sutong Carbon Fiber, Jiangsu Tongkang, Nantong Yongtong, Nantong Berger, Nantong Senyou

Market Segmentation by Product: Cylinder Type

Sheet Type

Disk Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Wastewater Treatment

Recovery of Organic Compounds

Drinking Water Purification



The Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Overview

1.1 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Product Overview

1.2 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cylinder Type

1.2.2 Sheet Type

1.2.3 Disk Type

1.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing by Application

4.1 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Wastewater Treatment

4.1.2 Recovery of Organic Compounds

4.1.3 Drinking Water Purification

4.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing by Country

5.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing by Country

6.1 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing by Country

8.1 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Business

10.1 Unitika

10.1.1 Unitika Corporation Information

10.1.2 Unitika Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Unitika Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Unitika Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products Offered

10.1.5 Unitika Recent Development

10.2 Kuraray

10.2.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kuraray Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Kuraray Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Unitika Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products Offered

10.2.5 Kuraray Recent Development

10.3 Gunei Chemical

10.3.1 Gunei Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 Gunei Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Gunei Chemical Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Gunei Chemical Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products Offered

10.3.5 Gunei Chemical Recent Development

10.4 Evertech Envisafe Ecology

10.4.1 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Corporation Information

10.4.2 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products Offered

10.4.5 Evertech Envisafe Ecology Recent Development

10.5 Awa Paper

10.5.1 Awa Paper Corporation Information

10.5.2 Awa Paper Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Awa Paper Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Awa Paper Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products Offered

10.5.5 Awa Paper Recent Development

10.6 HP Materials Solutions

10.6.1 HP Materials Solutions Corporation Information

10.6.2 HP Materials Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 HP Materials Solutions Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 HP Materials Solutions Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products Offered

10.6.5 HP Materials Solutions Recent Development

10.7 Sutong Carbon Fiber

10.7.1 Sutong Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sutong Carbon Fiber Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sutong Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Sutong Carbon Fiber Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products Offered

10.7.5 Sutong Carbon Fiber Recent Development

10.8 Jiangsu Tongkang

10.8.1 Jiangsu Tongkang Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jiangsu Tongkang Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Jiangsu Tongkang Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Jiangsu Tongkang Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products Offered

10.8.5 Jiangsu Tongkang Recent Development

10.9 Nantong Yongtong

10.9.1 Nantong Yongtong Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nantong Yongtong Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Nantong Yongtong Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Nantong Yongtong Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products Offered

10.9.5 Nantong Yongtong Recent Development

10.10 Nantong Berger

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Nantong Berger Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Nantong Berger Recent Development

10.11 Nantong Senyou

10.11.1 Nantong Senyou Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nantong Senyou Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Nantong Senyou Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Nantong Senyou Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Products Offered

10.11.5 Nantong Senyou Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Distributors

12.3 Activated Carbon Fiber for Liquid Processing Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

